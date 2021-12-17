Sports
Marnus Labuschagne beats Don Bradman with performance
Marnus Labuschagne breaks Sir Donald Bradman’s record for most scores of 50-plus in Test cricket through the first 20 matches of a career.
Labuschagne became the fifth fastest man to reach 2000 runs in Test cricket on Thursday, joining an illustrious list of cricketing greats.
‘CAN NOT BELIEVE IT’: Cricket world stunned by David Warner moment
‘TERRIBLE’: England ravaged by ‘terrible’ Ashes farce
Are undefeated 95 on Thursday gave Australia the upper hand in the second Ashes Test after a 172 point tie with David Warner helped them go to stumps at 2-221.
The 27-year-old was patient early on as England sent down a barrage of short balls, before becoming prepared to take on a side pitch often dotted with six men.
Labuschagne announced himself in the cricket world as Steve Smith’s concussion replacement in the 2019 Ashes series and hasn’t looked back since.
The Queenslander has now established himself as Australia’s best No. 3 since Ricky Ponting.
Of the 3,068 men who have played Test cricket in its 144-year history, only Bradman, George Headley, Herbert Sutcliffe and Mike Hussey have reached 2,000 runs faster than Labuschagne’s 34 innings.
But even more incredible, Labuschagne’s 17 scores over 50 are more than any other player in history after 20 Tests.
Bradman previously held the record with 15, while Brain Lara and Sir Vivian Richards both had 13.
Labuschagne’s Ashes average also now stands at 65.25 – the fifth-highest all-time behind Bradman, Eddie Paynter, Sid Barnes and Sutcliffe.
England ruin their chances of removing Labuschagne
However England had the chance to remove it cheaply on Thursday.
Their short-ball plan should have come to fruition when he shoved a hook shot from Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler on 21.
However, the English wicketkeeper tried to grab and put down the catch with one hand.
He also netted one over the hands of Stuart Broad at the square leg to the same score from Stokes.
Finally, he trailed Jimmy Anderson in the final overs before tripping, only for Buttler to put down the simplest of chances.
“Jos who is going to hurt tonight,” said assistant coach Ian Thorpe after Thursday’s game.
“But he will have to get out of bed and enjoy his day again tomorrow because that is what Test cricket is all about.
“Anyone… who has played this game drop a catch is always disappointed.
“But he’s human… you can stay gorgeous all day, but if you drop a catch, it gets flagged.
“We’ll go around him and try to be philosophical about it too, because I think you should be.”
After that, Labuschagne could at least ride his luck, as England’s plan became less and less effective.
The right-hander crunched Anderson down the middle of the wicket with arguably the shot of the day, making his intentions known right after tea.
He hit two more across the region in the final session, as 42 of his runs came behind square on the leg side.
