Tigerclaw Cardinal Boy Hockey; Artz beats 2,000 career saves in girl game | News, Sports, Jobs





FAIRMONT – Marshall defender Talan Plante nearly doubled his assist total, while Tigers forward Jared Reinsma increased his team-leading points production to accelerate a 7-1 hockey win over the Fairmont Area Cardinals on Thursday night. Plante, who entered the Big South Conference clash with five assists in addition to four goals, handed out a game-best four assists – including at least one in all three periods. Reinsma, who held the top position of the Tigers by 12 points with four goals and eight assists, contributed two goals and two helpers to Marshall’s balanced offensive performance. Zach Kramer turned Chase Mellenthin’s assist into an early lead for Tigers, 6:14 in the opening segment, before Plante showed off his agile passing skills to help add Wyatt Boerboom’s goal at 9:53 for a 2-0 lead. Plante and Corbin Beernaert then combined on a double assist behind Reinsma’s power-play net-finding explosion at the 12:28 mark. Sean Nwaiga scored an unassisted goal just over a minute later to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead after one frame. Plante used more of his handiwork to set Logan Deutz’s goal at just 12 seconds into the mid-range to extend Marshall’s margin to 5-0. Reinsma, who joined Plante for the double helper on Deutz’s quick goal, then pulled the trigger for Braxton Meyer’s power play goal at 3:32 in the second period to make a playing time of 6-0. to create. However, Fairmont Area’s Thomas Claeys prevented the home side from being eliminated by cashing in on an assist from Brock Lutterman to find the 8:23 webbing in the third frame. Reinsma then capped the score for the game by converting Plante’s precision pass into a goal with 6:47 left in the regulation for Marshall (4-3). Fairmont Area goalkeeper Carson Johnson recorded a game-best 49 saves between the pipes. Fairmont Area (1-5) plays host to La Crescent-Hokah Saturday at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Girls Hockey Marshall 3, Fairmont Area 1 — Junior netminder Hadley Artz overshadowed the 2,000-career plateau on Thursday night, but the Cardinals lost a narrow 3-1 Big South Conference decision to the Tigers at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall. Artz, who finished with a game-best 30 saves, reached the historic point with her second stop of the game. Aubree Metheny and Kalyn DeVlieger scored unassisted goals in the opening 17-minute segment to give Marshall an early 2-0 lead on the scoreboard. Metheny found the tissue at the 5:38 am intersection before DeVlieger turned on the lamp at 9:22 a.m. Artz and Marshall goalkeeper Belle Deutz saved 12 and six shots respectively in the second period to keep the game 2-0 towards the final frame. Alexis Newville then narrowed the Cardinals deficit to 2-1 by finding the rope of a double assist from Emily Sokoloski and Shaye Dietz to open the third segment. Newville scored Fairmont Area’s only goal in 1:49 in the final frame, but Tessa Gannott answered for the Tigers with a goal on an assist from Leah Schaefer, just 3:13 in the third. Artz and Deutz closed their respective fouls for the final 14 minutes of the regulation. Fairmont Area (3-6-1) travels to Windom Area Monday night for a conference game at 7 p.m. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

