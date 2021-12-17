Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Rewrite Cricket Records





Pakistan cricket team after winning the T20 series against the West Indies. KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team ended their record T20I chase against the West Indian team on Thursday 2021, rewriting cricket record books. Skipper Babar Azam scored 79 out of 53 while Mohammad Rizwan hit 87 out of 45 as they scored 158 for the first wicket in the third and final match, which was nearly canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the West Indies camp. Highest number of wins The Green Shirts are in superb form this year. They finished 2021 with six wins from eight T20I series, winning 20 of the 29 games they played this year – a T20I record in a calendar year. Pakistani captain Babar Azam holds the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against the West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021.-AFP 6th century opening booth Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recorded their sixth-century stand in Twenty20 Internationals – this entire year – the most of any pair in the format. Indias Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have five-century stands in T20I cricket. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021.-AFP Of these six-century partnerships, three have come as they strike second. No other pair has such a record in chasing goals. Highest T20 score in a calendar year Right-handed batter Mohammad Rizwan has become the first cricketer to score a total of 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year, breaking Chris Gayles’ record. He finished the year with 2,036 runs, crushing 18 half-centuries and a century in T20 cricket this year. Out of a total of 2,036 T20 runs, 1,326 were scored in T20Is, also the most by a cricketer in a calendar year. Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after being fired during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021.-AFP Most sixes During the innings, Rizwan crushed three sixes, bringing his total T20I 6s in 2021 to 42. He set a new record of most sixes in a calendar year, surpassing New Zealander Martin Guptill, who broke 41 in the same year. Rizwan also hit 119 fours in the year, becoming the only player to break more than 100 boundaries in a calendar year. 20 scores of 50 Babar Azam, the No. 3 T20 batter, struck out for half a century, becoming the first player to achieve 20 scores of 50 or more in total T20 cricket in a calendar year. Babars count also includes three double digit scores. Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring half a century (50 runs) in the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021.-AFP Babar finished the year with 939 runs, just behind Rizwan in the list with the most runs this year and also in the list with the most runs in a calendar year. Record Run Chase The opening pair’s stellar batting performance helped Pakistan comfortably chase a 208-run target to record the country’s most successful chases in T20Is. The score is also the highest ever T20I score in the National Stadium Karachi. Pakistan’s previous highest run chase was 204 against South Africa at Centurion in April this year.

