Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 15

“Thursday Night Football” viewers will be treated to one of the season’s better matchups on Week 15. Two of the top teams in the AFC West will compete to see which team has the inside track for the division title race.

At the moment, Kansas City is definitely the favorite. They have a six-game winning streak and are currently one game ahead of the team in second place in their division. That would be the Chargers, who could match the Chiefs’ record with a win over “TNF” and overtake them in the division race due to tiebreakers.

Both teams have excellent young quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is the half-billion dollar man of the NFL and while he’s had his fair share of struggles this year, he’s played better in recent weeks and is starting to get a little sharper. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert has a huge arm and proves to be a hyper-accurate deep passer in just his second pro season. If anyone can come up with Mahomes, it’s him.

Even in the event of a loss, the Chargers will remain locked in a playoff spot until at least Sunday. But with a win, they could create some more of the chaos we’ve been used to seeing so far during the 2021 NFL season. Can they take it off? We’ll see soon.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 15 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Chiefs at Chargers

: Chiefs at Chargers Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chiefs (9-4) travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (8-5) in “Thursday Night Football” on Week 15. This game will decide whether the Chiefs will have a commanding two-game lead in the AFC West with three weeks to play or if the two rivals will be level in the division, with the Chargers holding the tiebreaker.

The Chargers have already beaten the Chiefs once this year. They took a 30-24 win against them in a Week 3 game that saw Kansas City start four conversions to the Los Angeles nil. Justin Herbert has had a strong sophomore season with the Chargers, but he may need some help from his skill weapons to beat the Chiefs.

Keenan Allen missed last week’s game while on the COVID list while running back Austin Ekeler was knocked out with a knee injury. Brandon Staley expressed confidence that both would be able to play in the short week, and if they do, that will give Herbert enough firepower to do some damage against a Chiefs defense that has been doing extremely well over the past few weeks. played.

The Kansas City defense netted 17 points or less in every game of their six-game series. They’ve earned exactly nine points in three straight games, but it could be difficult for them to keep Herbert and the powerful Chargers on that low point tally.

As such, Patrick Mahomes will need to be prepared to help bear the Chiefs’ attack. He helped orchestrate a 48-point outing against the Raiders and will try to keep warm. He should also get a lot of support from his run game as the Chargers have allowed the second most rushing yards per game this season (140.7).

The Chiefs are number three in the AFC playoff race going into Week 15, while the Chargers are the best Wild Card team 8-5. Both are on track to make the playoffs and this could end up being a Wild Card preview depending on how the matchups in the AFC turn out.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 16 December

: Thursday 16 December Time20:20 ET

The Chargers vs. Chiefs will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET on Week 15. All remaining “Thursday Night Football” games will begin at that time, as they will during the 2021 NFL season. Pregame coverage of the match will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on both NFL Network and Fox. NFL Network also airs “TNF First Look” on game day starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Streamers can watch the game through Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canadawatch the match on DAZN.

What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?

Fox and NFL Network will continue to simulcast “Thursday Night Football” as they have for most of the 2021 NFL season. The program was only available early in the season on the NFL Network, but has now ended. broadcast simultaneously for two months. Each network will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s broadcast, and viewers will be able to stream the game using Amazon Prime.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

Streamers can watch "Thursday Night Football" for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut Chiefs vs. Chargers to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Schedule Week 15

The Chargers vs. Chiefs is the first of 16 NFL games in Week 14. The two teams are battling for a position atop the overcrowded AFC West, but the Chiefs currently have the advantage. If they are able to win, they will be gearing up to win the division title for the sixth straight year under Andy Reid.

The other two primetime games in week 15 will also be divisional matchups, although they are slightly less important. The Buccaneers have a commanding lead over the Saints in the NFC South, and they will have a chance to secure a division title with a “Sunday Night Football” win. Tom Brady still hasn’t beaten the Saints in three regular season attempts with the Bucs, so that makes this matchup even more important.

“Monday Night Football” will feature the Bears and the Vikings. The Vikings are battling for a spot in the playoffs and both Minnesota coaches Mike Zimmer and Chicago’s Matt Nagy are fighting for their jobs as the season draws to a close. So from that point of view, this game could be crucial.

One of the more amusing matchups on the reel is the Cardinals who travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. The Cardinals may be the best team in the league, while the Lions may be the worst. That said, Dan Campbell’s group has played hard when healthy, so maybe the Lions can stay close that early to make it interesting.

Below is the full schedule for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15

Game kick-off time TV channel Chiefs at Chargers 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Game kick-off time TV channel Raiders at Browns 4:30 PM ET NVL / Amazon Patriots at Colts 20:15 ET NVL / Amazon

Game kick-off time TV channel Panthers at Bills 13:00 ET Fox Jets with dolphins 13:00 ET CBS Washington Football Team at Eagles 13:00 ET Fox Cowboys at Giants 13:00 ET Fox Texans at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS Titans at Steelers 13:00 ET CBS Packers at Ravens 13:00 ET Fox Cardinals at Lions 13:00 ET Fox Bengal at Broncos 16:05 ET CBS Falcons at 49ers 16:05 ET CBS Seahawks at Rams 16:25 ET Fox Saints at Buccaneers 20:20 ET NBC