Players to watch during the Div. 1-2 Boys Ice Hockey Season – Boston Herald

While the fabric of all high school sports has been turned upside down this year by reshuffling and the new statewide MIAA tournament format, nowhere are the changes more dramatic than in boys’ hockey, especially at the top, where the elimination of the Super 8 and extensive rearrangements negate a dramatically different landscape in Div. 1 and 2.

will Div 1 go back to the Catholic Conference Invitational? There is certainly no shortage of CC teams that could carry the trophy, starting with defending champion Xaverian. The Hawks return five league all-stars in senior Nolan Dion (Babson), Braden OHara, Jack Silva, Max Lockwood and Aiden Rodriguez from the team that ended a 53-year title drought.

They will have a lot of competition from the traditional powers. BC High brings back a powerful front line of senior Aidan McDonnell, junior Ryan Flaherty and sophomore James Marshall. Catholic Memorial is the league’s top performing goalkeeper in senior Dom Walecka, while St. Johns Prep should also be a factor behind the duo of senior Pierce Blaeser and junior Aidan Holland.

The Catholic Central Large should also be ripe with contenders. Archbishop Williams was nearly in charge last winter but will be young this year under new coach Chris Cunningham, who builds around senior Jackson Sylvester. That opens the door for St. Marys, with junior Brady Bullock and senior goalkeeper Owen Giangrande, and Austin Prep, with junior Drew Thibodeau and freshman phenom Jacob Duval.

Independent Hingham heads the public contingent, with senior Bobby Falvey and junior Aidan Brazel leading a deep crew. Marshfield, previously independent, should be strong in rejoining as a full member of the Patriot League.

The Middlesex Liberty turns into a dogfight again. Arlington only got three players from a team that finished strong last winter and can lean on seniors Reid Malatesta, Matt Allessse, Mike Dunning and Brendan Flynn, all of whom contributed to the 2019 Super 8 co-champions. Belmont would go on to win in its first year. should be right with them with new bank boss Tim Foley, led by senior goalkeeper Ryan Griffin and junior Cam Fici, and Reading, Winchester and Woburn could also get into the mix.

Braintree, with star junior striker Nolan Leonard, appears to be the Bay State Conference class, while Franklin has a senior sniper in Dylan Marchand as Hockomock Kelley-Rex’s favorite.

Waltham was undefeated in the DCL last year, Central Catholic pulled almost the same trick in the MVC, and they’ll be battling it out again this winter when the leagues join forces again. Lincoln-Sudbury, a div. 2 juggernaut in the MVC-DCL, makes the jump to Div. 1 and has the horses to immediately compete with senior Brendan Quinn and junior Frank DeTraglia.

After all the movement and appeal, Div. 2 numbers only 40 teams, by far the smallest of the four divisions. But it has added some heavy hitters from above like Newburyport, Walpole and Melrose, all of which could make a lot of noise in the bracket.

Canton has had a ridiculous 48-1-5 run for the past three seasons, winning the last two Div. 2 state crowns (sharing one with LS in 2020) and numbers pose another threat to seniors Sean Connolly and Eamon Kelly.

Among the main Div. Two remnants that could dethrone them are Tewksbury, fueled by seniors Caden Connors and Jason Cooke, and Norwood, who have already made a statement this winter by winning the Gormley Cup behind big performances from senior Myles Kidd and junior Kevin Broderick.

Gloucester has one of the division’s top talents in senior Jack Costanzo, who has already crossed the 100-point mark, but it faces a fierce battle in the NEC with Masconomet and Marblehead.

The division will also be boosted from the bottom up as it will be interesting to see how programs such as Lowell, Newton South, Hopkinton, Dartmouth, Somerset Berkley and Somerville, all either spawned excellent campaigns or have a history of post-season success in Misc. 3, rate bump up a level.

DIV. 1-2 PLAYERS TO WATCH

DIV. 1

Brady Bullock, Junior Forward, St Mary’s (L)

Nolan Dion, Senior Defender, Xaverian

Jacob Duval, freshman forward, Austin Prep

Bobby Falvey, Senior Defender, Hingham

Ryan Flaherty, Junior Forward, BC High

Ryan Griffin, Senior Keeper, Belmont

Aidan Holland, Junior Defender, St. John’s Prep

Nolan Leonard, Senior Forward, Braintree

Reid Malatesta, attacker, Arlington

Dylan Marchand, senior striker, Franklin

Evan Parente, Senior Striker, St John’s (S)

Jack Perry, senior goalkeeper, Waltham

Brendan Quinn, forward, Lincoln-Sudbury

Nick Sourestis, Senior Striker, Marshfield

Dom Walecka, Senior Keeper, Catholic Memorial

DIV. 2

Max Aguiar, Senior Striker, Somerset Berkley

Nathan Cohen, striker, Newton South

Sean Connolly, senior striker, canton

Caden Connors, Senior Defender, Tewksbury

Jack Costanzo, forward, Gloucester

JC Frates, Senior Striker, Dartmouth

Jon Groth, Senior Forward, Newburyport

Declan Hunter, Senior Forward, Walpole

Aidan Jalbert, Senior Defender, Marblehead

Myles Kidd, Senior Forward, Norwood

Nik Kojoian, Senior Striker, North Attleboro

Kevin Norwood, Senior Striker, Plymouth North

Colin Pickett, Junior Forward, Lowell

AJ Sacco, sophomore forward, Masconomet

Matt Solari, Senior Striker, Whitman-Hanson