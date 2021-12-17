Sports
Marcelo Bielsa fights on amid mounting challenges for his Leeds cycle | Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa tends to keep his head bowed during virtual media briefings and, staring down determinedly, seems invariably to address the table top in front of him.
On Thursday afternoon, something changed. The Leeds manager was asked if he was afraid of the sack and suddenly Bielsa sat up, stared straight into the camera and started talking with unusual animation.
Those in attendance did not need to be able to understand Spanish to hear the passion in the 66-year-old Argentine voice and no one would have been surprised by the translation by Bielsas interpreter Andres Clavijo.
You think I’m so vain I don’t think I can be fired? said one manager clearly not only hurt but mortified by Tuesday night’s 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City. But I will keep fighting until the end of the season, without a doubt. I hope nothing happens to stop me from doing that. I always think that a manager has to fight in adversity.
Bielsa has a humility that is rare among his peers, but he is also, quite rightly, a proud man and there was a discernible, albeit slight, roughness to his body language when a journalist asked him for his opinion on the theory that he had made Leeds this far. brought if he could. can.
The former manager of Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao, among others, asked if the reporter endorsed that view before questioning the assumption underlying it. To say I’ve taken them as far as I can is to say it’s a closed cycle, he pointed out. Do you think the circle is closed?
It’s an important question that will no doubt weigh on the minds of Leeds fans who gather on Elland Road for Saturday night’s game against Arsenal. After just two wins in the last 10 Premier League games and 10 goals in the last two games, the Bielsas team is desperate for victory, but even the strictest critics of the managers are unlikely to view the feat as a litmus test. of his continued suitability for the position.
That has less to do with Arsenal’s skills rather than the number of Leeds players trapped in the treatment room. Although several Premier League games have been postponed due to Covid outbreaks, Bielsas’ squad was one of the most heavily vaccinated divisions virus-free on Thursday afternoon thanks to its persuasiveness, but is increasingly plagued by injuries.
If the absence of England’s midfielder Kalvin Phillips and last season’s top scorer Patrick Bamford is to be particularly felt again, Leeds will also face Arsenal without Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton, as well as suspended Junior Firpo.
Pure bad luck is partly to blame, but this shortfall highlights the arguably folly of Bielsas’ insistence on working with an unusually small core of experienced senior professionals. He has long believed that power in the deep is not only uneconomical but harmful to harmony and only reluctantly admits that Leeds is understaffed in vital wards.
I don’t want to use the number of players I have as an excuse, he said. But I never said I don’t want one [new] players in January.
If that can be taken as a silent plea for assistance from his board, it is accompanied by caveats. As Bielsa pointed out, any incoming player has to be better than players already in the books, available and affordable.
While some colleagues are arrogant about spending, he treats Leeds’ bank account as if it were his own. The club has invested 130 million in building this squad, Bielsa said. And I don’t know if they can invest more or not, but I’m not going to demand anything. It wouldn’t be fair.
His integrity is refreshing, but given the real risk of a ruinously expensive relegation there is a clear case for Leeds to speculate. However, Bielsa has always preferred to find solutions by improving players on the training pitch.
Perhaps part of the problem is that he has been in West Yorkshire for three and a half years and the sheer intensity of his coaching has initially transformed certain players by his methods, feeling a little mentally fatigued. It’s telling that the previously immensely influential Stuart Dallas seems to have taken a step or two back this season.
You have to show fortitude right now, Bielsa said. The 7-0 is the worst of all the moments I’ve had in Leeds. It’s not just a defeat; no one has the tolerance to listen to the explanation of a conductor who has a 7-0 loss. But it’s part of my job to face the toughest moments and get out there to correct things, take things on board and delegate the reasons why not to others.
It’s far from impossible that a coach agreeing to just one-year contracts won’t exceed his welcome by leaving Leeds this summer, but there’s no doubt that Bielsa will do his very best to complete his largely glorious cycle at Elland between now and May. Road to prove. not completely closed yet.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/17/marcelo-bielsa-insists-he-will-fight-until-end-of-the-season-at-leeds
