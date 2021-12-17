Farro takes the field at FINA World Short Course Championships





HIGH EARTH, Ind. Indiana States Chloe Farro returns to action this weekend as the freshmen of the Sycamores will take to the field at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Farro will take to the field in the Women’s 100 Freestyle event on Friday and the 50 Freestyle event on Monday as Aruban Savaneta will compete internationally for the second time this fall. Farro previously competed in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games on November 29-30, where she finished 14th in the women’s 100 meters, while her personal best of 26.36 in the 50 meters marked her sixth overall in the event’s final. . She is no stranger to the international circuit throughout her swimming career, competing for the Aruban Swimming Federation last summer at the Uana Swimming Cup, the CCCAN Swimming Championships and the 7th World Junior Championships Final in Budapest, Hungary. This season, Farro has already made her mark on the Indiana State record books, as the freshman set a new Sycamore record in the 100-yard freestyle event in the Kansas Classic. Her time of 50.85 was more than four tenths of a second faster than Alexandra Malmborg’s previous record (51.28) in 2019. Farro is also currently third all-time in the ISU record books in the 50-yard event with her best time of 23.53 also at the Kansas Classic. She also sits with the conference leaders in both short course events and is seventh in the Missouri Valley standings in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free. Next one Indiana State is off for the holidays before returning to competition on Friday, January 7 in Purdue. Follow the Sycamores Visit GoSycamores.com for the latest information on Sycamore Swimming and Diving. You can also find the team on social media, including:Twitter,facebook,InstagramandYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from both theApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.

