Cricket Year Review: Racism, Canceled Tours, The Kohli Saga | Cricket News





England cricket shocked by racism revelations as Australia finally breaks T20 World Cup jinx.

A racism scandal brought a tumultuous end to the year in English cricket, as Australia and New Zealand were crowned world champions in various formats and the fate of women’s cricket in Afghanistan was jeopardized after the Taliban returned to power. Testifying before a British parliamentary committee, an emotional Azeem Rafiq cataloged a culture of racism at the Yorkshire cricket club, which he said drove him to the brink of suicide. I lost my career to racism, said Rafiq, who hopes his revelations would open the floodgates for fellow victims to come forward and share their stories. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled a 12-point action plan, including an overhaul of locker room culture, and said they will launch an anti-discrimination unit. The fallout clouded England’s build-up to the Ashes and Joe Roots men are currently behind Australia 1-0 after a thumping nine-wicket defeat in the series opener. Elsewhere, Australia shrugged off a horror build-up to claim the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE, their first title in seven attempts at the global shortest format tournament. Aaron Finchs men peaked at just the right time to stun Pakistan in the semi-finals and then roll over New Zealand in the Dubai final. It was just the latest in a series of heartbreaks for New Zealand, which suffered a third defeat in four World Cup finals in six years. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Kiwis, with the Kane Williamsons team beating India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton earlier this year. India would later avenge that defeat by beating New Zealand in a two-Test run, despite spinner Ajaz Patel claiming all 10 Indian wickets in an innings in Mumbai. Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of India by 20 overs after the T20 World Cup and then also lost the captaincy of ODI, with Rohit Sharma taking over as their sole leader in the white balls. Kohli felt his removal was abrupt, a decision communicated barely 90 minutes before the selectors met on December 8 to choose South Africa’s test squad. A more tumultuous leadership change took place in Australia, when Tim Paine stepped down as test captain after a sexting scandal and Pat Cummins took charge for the Ashes. The Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) hoping to host more international matches on home soil were dealt a major blow, with New Zealand and England both withdrawing from tours ahead of the T20 World Cup. PCB’s new chief, Ramiz Raja, claimed the land had been used and discarded by the Western Bloc, but ultimately won pledges from Australia and England to tour in 2022. Across the border, the future of Afghanistan’s crickets was called into question after the Taliban took over the country in August. It prompted Cricket Australia to postpone a Test match against them until it had a clearer picture of the future of the women’s game in the battle-torn nation.

