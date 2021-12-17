Dogs banned from popular Cardiff park as part of ‘major improvement works’





A Cardiff park will undergo “major improvement works” in the new year, but it will not be open to pets. Cardiff City Council has announced that work to improve Maindy Park – also known as Gelligaer Street Park – will begin in January 2022, with the park expected to open ahead of the Easter holidays. A new play area, including some new play equipment and relocation and renovation of the existing ones, will be part of the improvements to the park. Read more: Find more stories about Cardiff here. There is also a separate ‘natural play area’ on the map, as well as new paths, seating areas, trees, shrubs and pasture grass. New picnic tables are also planned for the park, some of which are due to combined board games. Further improvements include new sports games, such as table tennis and teqball – a ball sport played on a curved table, combining elements of football and table tennis.



An illustrative plan of the improvements shows plans for a pasture, lawn and seating area. However, the municipality has said that, following comments about the ban on dogs, the park will not be open to pets. The park is to close for the duration of the works, but the multi-purpose play area will remain open for access. Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said: "Thanks to your feedback on our online consultation in May 2021, we have developed really exciting plans that will greatly benefit local communities and children, as well as our environment. "We want Cardiff to be a child-friendly city and safe play areas like this are so important for children to stay happy and healthy. We're delighted to be able to add playground equipment, the natural play area and sports facilities for teenagers for all ages."

