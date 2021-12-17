Sports
NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Cardinals Roll On The Road, Saints Hang With Bucs & More Of Jason La Canfora’s Picks
So yes. I think we’re on a heater. Went 2-0 on our best bets last week and they covered both with ease. It took a while for the Seahawks to take that game by the throat, but once they did, it was a one-way street. And the Saints also pulled away in the second half.
No sweat there. No chance of a bad beat.
That brings us to 19-13 of the best bets season and also makes us 37-21 ATS in the last four weeks. We could all live with that. For what it’s worth I like this week’s games a lot more than a week ago but as always the buyer is aware of this scenario with so much uncertainty with COVID and now it’s even harder to pinpoint when a player may come back with the new protocols that have been introduced.
Surprises abound and the plethora of players placed on the COVID reserve list is both staggering and unsurprising given the state of the virus in this country and the NFL’s unwillingness to introduce universal enhanced protocols sooner. .
Variables are plentiful to say the least. But that said, here’s what I like the most this week:
Arizona Cardinals -13.5 at Detroit Lions
Last Chances:
Detroit Lions +12.5
It’s the year of the big spread, but I don’t think this is big enough. The Lions had their Super Bowl beating the Vikings, but they are dealing with major virus problems and they don’t have much talent to begin with. Kyler Murray will give them attacks and I don’t see Kliff Kingsbury going off the gas here at all. They will try to pile up the points and the yards.
Arizona will also come off defensively and I suspect they will get at least one pick-six from Jared Goff, a limited QB they know all too well. Cardinals can both control the clock and score fast with explosive actions. … They will do a lot of both in this case. This has the makings of a real blowout with three or more scores and I don’t see much hope for backdoor coverage given the Lions’ staffing limitations.
Which NFL picks can you make with confidence this week and which Super Bowl contender is going down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning and covering the spread, all from a proven computer model that has brought in nearly $7,200 since its inception.
New Orleans Saints +11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Chances:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11
New Orleans is a solid team with an excellent defense and has seen a lot of Tom Brady. Saints beat them once with Trevor Siemian at QB and Taysom Hill provides more stability there. New Orleans is getting healthier. We’ve seen the Bucs enable teams to do a lot in the knockdown time to bring games closer than they need to be.
This is the definition of a rivalry game — which is usually close together — and New Orleans really needs this to create a real playoff push. Saints will exert some pressure. Saints will play ball control to keep this close enough and keep Brady off the field. Many advanced analytical models point to the Saints as an underrated team that outperforms its record and has endured more external variables (relocation) and major injuries than most teams. But they are getting healthier now and Sean Payton will prime them and believe they could get upset one more time.
Green Bay Packers -5.5 at Baltimore Ravens
Last Chances:
Baltimore Ravens +6.5
These are two teams going in very different directions. Baltimore keeps losing vital starters and the Packers keep finding ways to score points. All of the Ravens’ elementary education from Week 1 is out of this game and Aaron Rodgers will expose their weaknesses. Baltimore gets no pressure without blitzing (and not enough as blitzing) and misses the secondary to risk it now.
The QB in defence, safety Chuck Clark wearing the dot on the helmet is on the COVID list and the very young secondary will likely be a mess without him. Green Bay is one of the best large-scale defenses in the NFL and Baltimore is just about the worst large-scale defenses. And the Ravens will almost certainly play backup QB in his second NFL start (and first at home). This can get ugly and fast.
Tennessee Titans PK in Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Chances:
Pittsburgh Steelers PK
Titans are too strong in the trenches for the Steelers. They can eat the Steelers’ O-line with their front four, and they’ll run the ball down Pittsburgh’s throat because anyone who tries will have the ball run down the Steelers’ throat. Outer zone gives Pittsburgh attacks. Ryan Tannehill will feast on the underbelly of a bad secondary and this is exactly the kind of defense that can beat and punch Big Ben without blitzing and despite its quick release.
The Steelers are not as good as their pedestrian record and I expect they will bottom out in the final weeks of the regular season as well. The extra free time from last time playing on a Thursday might help a little, but not enough. The Titans had a virtual farewell to a Jags team last week, praying that their coach would be fired (luckily he was) and Mike Vrabel will set them up for this challenge.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-15-best-bets-cardinals-roll-on-road-saints-hang-with-bucs-and-more-of-jason-la-canforas-picks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]