NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Cardinals Roll On The Road, Saints Hang With Bucs & More Of Jason La Canfora’s Picks

So yes. I think we’re on a heater. Went 2-0 on our best bets last week and they covered both with ease. It took a while for the Seahawks to take that game by the throat, but once they did, it was a one-way street. And the Saints also pulled away in the second half.

No sweat there. No chance of a bad beat.

That brings us to 19-13 of the best bets season and also makes us 37-21 ATS in the last four weeks. We could all live with that. For what it’s worth I like this week’s games a lot more than a week ago but as always the buyer is aware of this scenario with so much uncertainty with COVID and now it’s even harder to pinpoint when a player may come back with the new protocols that have been introduced.

Surprises abound and the plethora of players placed on the COVID reserve list is both staggering and unsurprising given the state of the virus in this country and the NFL’s unwillingness to introduce universal enhanced protocols sooner. .

Variables are plentiful to say the least. But that said, here’s what I like the most this week:

Arizona Cardinals -13.5 at Detroit Lions

Last Chances: Detroit Lions +12.5

It’s the year of the big spread, but I don’t think this is big enough. The Lions had their Super Bowl beating the Vikings, but they are dealing with major virus problems and they don’t have much talent to begin with. Kyler Murray will give them attacks and I don’t see Kliff Kingsbury going off the gas here at all. They will try to pile up the points and the yards.

Arizona will also come off defensively and I suspect they will get at least one pick-six from Jared Goff, a limited QB they know all too well. Cardinals can both control the clock and score fast with explosive actions. … They will do a lot of both in this case. This has the makings of a real blowout with three or more scores and I don’t see much hope for backdoor coverage given the Lions’ staffing limitations.

Which NFL picks can you make with confidence this week and which Super Bowl contender is going down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning and covering the spread, all from a proven computer model that has brought in nearly $7,200 since its inception.

New Orleans Saints +11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Chances: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11

New Orleans is a solid team with an excellent defense and has seen a lot of Tom Brady. Saints beat them once with Trevor Siemian at QB and Taysom Hill provides more stability there. New Orleans is getting healthier. We’ve seen the Bucs enable teams to do a lot in the knockdown time to bring games closer than they need to be.

This is the definition of a rivalry game — which is usually close together — and New Orleans really needs this to create a real playoff push. Saints will exert some pressure. Saints will play ball control to keep this close enough and keep Brady off the field. Many advanced analytical models point to the Saints as an underrated team that outperforms its record and has endured more external variables (relocation) and major injuries than most teams. But they are getting healthier now and Sean Payton will prime them and believe they could get upset one more time.

Green Bay Packers -5.5 at Baltimore Ravens

Last Chances: Baltimore Ravens +6.5

These are two teams going in very different directions. Baltimore keeps losing vital starters and the Packers keep finding ways to score points. All of the Ravens’ elementary education from Week 1 is out of this game and Aaron Rodgers will expose their weaknesses. Baltimore gets no pressure without blitzing (and not enough as blitzing) and misses the secondary to risk it now.

The QB in defence, safety Chuck Clark wearing the dot on the helmet is on the COVID list and the very young secondary will likely be a mess without him. Green Bay is one of the best large-scale defenses in the NFL and Baltimore is just about the worst large-scale defenses. And the Ravens will almost certainly play backup QB in his second NFL start (and first at home). This can get ugly and fast.

Tennessee Titans PK in Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Chances: Pittsburgh Steelers PK

Titans are too strong in the trenches for the Steelers. They can eat the Steelers’ O-line with their front four, and they’ll run the ball down Pittsburgh’s throat because anyone who tries will have the ball run down the Steelers’ throat. Outer zone gives Pittsburgh attacks. Ryan Tannehill will feast on the underbelly of a bad secondary and this is exactly the kind of defense that can beat and punch Big Ben without blitzing and despite its quick release.

The Steelers are not as good as their pedestrian record and I expect they will bottom out in the final weeks of the regular season as well. The extra free time from last time playing on a Thursday might help a little, but not enough. The Titans had a virtual farewell to a Jags team last week, praying that their coach would be fired (luckily he was) and Mike Vrabel will set them up for this challenge.