Sports
Ganguly explains the absence of Sachin Tendulkar in Indian cricket; “Too many conflicts…”
Sourav Ganguly, the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has revealed why Sachin Tendulkar is currently in no way affiliated with Indian cricket. Speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria’, Ganguly claimed that Sachin is different from others and that he does not want to be involved in things that could lead to potential conflict. Furthermore, Ganguly claimed that he would like to see Sachin participate in Indian cricket in some way.
Sachin is clearly a little different. He doesn’t want to be involved in any of this. I’m sure Sachins is somehow involved in Indian cricket, it couldn’t be better news than that. How that should be worked out clearly, Ganguly said in his interview with Boria Majumdar.
‘There is too much conflict’: Ganguly
Ganguly added that there are “too many” conflicts in Indian cricket, which he finds unrealistic. This statement comes at a time when Ganguly is currently involved in an alleged split with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently contradicted the BCCI president over the former’s comment about his captaincy on the T20I. Ganguly had said in an interview that he had asked Kohli not to give up the T20I captain’s armband. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Kohli said he had never been asked not to resign as India’s T20I captain.
Because there are too many conflicts everywhere. Rightly or wrongly, anything and everything you do the word conflict keeps jumping out the window, some of which I find really unrealistic. So you have to see how to keep the best talent in the game. And at some point Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket,” Ganguly added.
Meanwhile, two players from Ganguly’s stint are already involved in Indian cricket. While Rahul Dravid is the Head Coach of Team India, VVS Laxman was recently named head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The remaining two stalwarts from the era of Ganguly – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are not yet involved in Indian cricket.
Image: PTI
