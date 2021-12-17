Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes throws walkoff overtime touchdown in thrilling Kansas City Chiefs win over Los Angeles Chargers





Mahomes, the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2018, found Kelce in just the fifth game of overtime. The 32-year-old Kelce then sprinted to the end zone, his 34-yard touchdown takes the dramatic victory.

The pair have become one of the deadliest duos in the competition and it was a “special moment,” Mahomes says.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a walk-off touchdown or anything like that,” Mahomes said during his post-match press conference.

“To be in that moment, find him underneath, and he makes such a dynamic game. He cut down, ran through people. You would think he’s old, he can’t run through people, but he still runs through people . And he got into the end zone. It was just a special moment.”

After a 3-4 start to the season, the win is the Chiefs’ seventh in a row, catapulting them to the top of the AFC standings and back to many people’s favorites to compete for a Super Bowl. Despite their recent good run, it’s not the Chiefs offense that has carried the team, but the defense that has picked up the slack. And in the first quarter, the defense got going again, intercepting Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert early on. However, Herbert, one of the most exciting young prospects in the league, eventually warmed up, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another while leading the LA team back into the game. There was a terrifying moment during the game when Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was discharged after hitting his head on the ground after trying to catch a pass. He was eventually taken to a hospital. The Chargers later gave an update that Parham was currently undergoing testing, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and that his condition was stable. Herbert’s second touchdown pass of the evening to Keenan Allen with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter gave the Chargers a seven-point lead. But Mahomes didn’t take long when he got to work. Combining his large arm and speed on his feet, the 26-year-old led the Chiefs 75 yards to even the scores. And after the Chargers failed to respond, the game went to overtime. That would be the last thing the Chargers saw off the ball, as the Mahomes-to-Kelce touchdown secured the win after first possession of overtime. Mahomes is 25-6 in his road starter career, the highest win percentage since the 1970 merger, with a minimum of 25 road starts. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos Kelce eclipsed 1,000 yards for the sixth straight season while no other tight end has reached even five. “For the old man Kelce, you know everyone is talking about him losing a step or losing his game, here he is stepping on and he looked at me pretty quickly,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said The win now means the Chiefs (10-4) are two games ahead of AFC West rivals Chargers (8-6).

