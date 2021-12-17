Tennis Premier League | Hyderabad Strikers advance to semi-finals





Karman Kaur Thandi played a stellar role in guiding Hyderabad Strikers to a 45-35 win over Pune Jaguars, helping the team secure their semi-final spot with 175 points in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club here on Friday. The teams were tied on 130 points before the last competition match. Karman defeated Rutuja 12-8 and won the mixed doubles by an equal margin with Vishnu Vardhan of Saketh Myneni and Rutuja. Vishnu continued his good work and won the double with Arjun Kadhe against Saketh and Ishaque Eqbal. Sterling show Meanwhile, Chennai Stallions also advanced in the semi-final race with a 44-36 win over an undefeated Mumbai Leon Army, thanks to an outstanding performance from Samantha Sharan. Samantha defeated Sowjanya Bavisetti and combined with Purav Raja to defeat Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya in mixed doubles. Mumbai did well to win the doubles by taking Ramkumar Ramanathan and Poonacha 14-6 against Purav Raja and Sidharth Rawat to be placed second in the table with 167 points. The Pune and Chennai teams were joint third with 165 points, with the last two matches between Gujarat (122), Bengaluru (118), Delhi (109) and Rajasthan (99). The results: Chennai Stallions bt Mumbai Leon Army 44-36 (Samantha Sharan bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8; Sidharth Rawat bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 13-7; Purav Raja & Samantha bt Niki Poonacha & Sowjanya 13-7; Raja & Sidharth lost to Ramkumar & Poonacha 6 -14). Hyderabad Strikers bt Pune Jaguars 45-35 (Karman Kaur bt Rutuja Bhosale 12-8; Arjun Kadhe lost to Ishaque Eqbal 9-11; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Saketh Myneni & Rutuja 12-8; Vishnu & Arjun bt Saketh & Ishaque 12- 8). Bengaluru Spartans bt Pune Jaguars 41-39 (Sabina Ssharipova lost to Rutuja 8-12; Sriram Balaji bt Ishaque 11-9; Sabina & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan tied Rutuja & Saketh 10-10; Balaji & Jeevan bt Saketh & Ishaque 12-8). Chennai Stallions of Hyderabad Strikers 41-39 (Samantha of Karman 13-7; Sidharth of Arjun 12-8; Purav & Samantha lost to Vishnu & Karman 8-12; Raja & Sidharth lost to Arjun & Vishnu 8-12).

