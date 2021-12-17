RMU restores ice hockey programs from 2023





Robert Morris University to restore ice hockey programs from 2023 Updated: 12:15 PM EST December 17, 2021 Robert Morris University announced Friday that it is resetting its NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs for the 2023-24 season. Click on the video player below to watch a response to the announcement. decision to reinstate the NCAA Division I hockey programs for the 2023-24 season. The teams will officially file for reinstatement for both Atlantic Hockey for the men and College Hockey America (CHA) for the women. and Director of Athletics Chris King said. “The restoration of the men’s and women’s hockey programs for the 2023-24 season would not have been possible without the unity of our alumni, donors, fans and the hockey community around a common goal. Previous coverage: Robert Morris University announced Friday that it will reinstate its NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs for the 2023-24 season.

The RMU Board of Trustees passed a resolution supporting the administration's decision to reinstate NCAA Division I hockey programs for the 2023-24 season. The teams will officially file for reinstatement for both Atlantic Hockey for the men and College Hockey America (CHA) for the women. "We are incredibly proud and grateful for all the hard work that has gone into making today's announcement possible," said Chris King, RMU Vice President and Director of Athletics. "The restoration of the men's and women's hockey programs for the 2023-24 season would not have been possible without the unity of our alumni, donors, fans and the hockey community around a common goal.

