Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang shows off table tennis skills at ‘2021 Table Tennis Championship’





Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim After football, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay demonstrated his table tennis skills after playing an exhibition match with Upper Tadong legislator GT Dhungel at the inaugural 2021 Late Alexius Dhungel Memorial Table Tennis Championship, which started today. CM Tamang opened the first edition of the 2021 Late Alexius Dhungel Memorial Table Tennis Championship here on Friday in the indoor gym of Paljor Stadium. Organized by the Sikkim Table Tennis Club (STTC), a total of 320 rowers from different regions of the state took part in this 3-day championship. Golay, who attended the event as its main guest, was joined by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Jacob Khaling as Guest of Honor and Legislator GT Dhungel, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and other dignitaries. The exhibition game between CM and Upper Tadong MLA was a highlight for the inaugural feature of the championship, in which the CM won the match 2-1 in the best of three matches. In its inaugural address, the CM congratulated organizers and players on winning the State Table Tennis Championship after a nearly seven-year hiatus. While wishing all the participants the best, he encouraged them to continue their game despite winning or losing to reach the national and international level. He stated that the state government has prioritized working on the sports sector by providing athletes with better facilities, infrastructure and monetary incentives. The state government has been working to build at least one stadium in every district and a playground in every village of Sikkim, the CM said. However, he claimed that government initiatives would prove successful if athletes brought medals to Sikkim and the country through their dedication and hard work. At the same time, the CM encouraged local sportsmen of Sikkim to make their respective sports discipline a part of their lives to continue with dedication and hard work to reach the national and international level. He encouraged local sportsmen to use their sports discipline professionally to make it a successful career, thereby assuring that the state government will give full support to all promising sportsmen of Sikkim to take them to the next level. The CM also announced five lakhs of rupees from the CM Fund to the organizing committee. Organizing Committee chairman GT Dhungel said the state government has been working to showcase sports talents from different corners of the state at the national and international levels. He urged the athletes to take full advantage of the opportunities being created in the state and represent the state and the nation for the foreseeable future. He further said that the state government has prioritized sports to engage children and young people in healthy and productive activities. Earlier, in his welcome address, STTC chairman Karma Bhutia said that the club was founded in 2018 by former national players of the state for the further development and promotion of table tennis in the state. He said a goal of the club was to promote grassroots level table tennis to bring out new talents from different corners of the state. He thanked all players for their participation in the state championship’s success after a long hiatus. On the occasion, a sub-junior national player from Sikkim, Unish Rai, handed over the pledge to all participating players. The championship has some events of cadet boys and girls, sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, open men and women, and veterans men and women. Likewise, there are junior boys’ and girls’ events, open men’s and women’s, and veteran men’s and women’s doubles events. The farewell function of the championship will take place on December 19.

