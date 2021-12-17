Softball Announces 2022 Program – Purdue Boilermakers





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. head coach olive boo and the Purdue softball program announced its spring 2022 schedule, which was set to begin February 11. The 56-game season will feature five opponents recognized in the latest polls for a total of seven non-conference matchups and three Big Ten brawls. The spring campaign includes four home weekends at Bittinger Stadium: March 25-27 vs. Illinois, Apr 8-10 vs. Maryland, Apr 22-24 vs. Michigan State and April 29 – May 1 vs. rutgers. Tickets for Purdue’s home games go on sale in January. “We are very much looking forward to the start of the 2022 season,” said De Oliveira. “We have a challenging schedule planned that will prepare us for our competitive Big Ten and the post-season game. Our team is a combination of a seasoned senior class and many newcomers eager to earn starting spots. We have a lot of great things coming from us this year team fall they are an extremely rough group that is really fun to watch compete We look forward to keeping the winning tradition that is Purdue University strong and making Boilermaker Nation proud Get on board it will be a nice ride this season.” The Boilermakers will spend the non-conference season in the South, attending tournaments in Coastal Carolina (Kickin’ Chicken Classic), in Georgia (The Red & Black Showcase), at LSU (Purple & Gold Challenge), at FAU (Parent’s Weekend Tournament) , The Spring Games on Madeira Beach and in South Florida (USF Invite). The 2022 Big Ten Tournament will be hosted by Michigan State in East Lansing. The tournament starts on Thursday, May 12 and will be concluded with the championship game on Saturday, May 14. The Boilermakers finished the 2021 season with an 18-26 record, supported by an 8-3 record over their last 11 games. Led by the Purdue batting average record holder and All-Big Ten First Team honoree Rachel Becker along with All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Freshman Team honoree Kaitlyn Brannstrom Purdue placed third in the league in doubles per game (.34), doubles (65) and doubles per game (1.48). Meanwhile, Purdue’s fielding percentage (.972) was good for 34th in the nation. Joining the team for the 2022 season is the number 39 recruiting class in the country along with transfer pitchers Gabby Sprang (formerly: Oklahoma State) and Alexa Pinarskiz (formerly: Colombia). The freshman class includes outfielder Kyndall Bailey , short stop/utility/thrower Tyrina Jones , left-handed Kendall Klockack , third/first baseman Olivia McFadden andcatcher/utility Ryen Rosso SCHEDULE DISTRIBUTION Total number of games: 56

Top-25 opponents: Georgia, LSU

Opponents Ranked or Votes Received: Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, South Florida, Northwest

2021 Women’s College World Series Opponents: Georgia

Midweek: In Indiana (DH, Wednesday 4/13) and Notre Dame (Wednesday 27/4)

Home Big ten opponents: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Rutgers

Out of Big Ten Opponents: Penn State, Indiana (DH), Northwestern, and Iowa

