Exclusive! Cricket brings Sri Lanka to the world, the game must be protected: Roshan Mahanama, Sports News





Sri Lankan cricket has struggled in recent years as the team continues to climb the downward slope in international cricket. Sri Lanka was once regarded as one of the giants of the sport and for quite some time dominated limited overs cricket led by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. They were the third Asian team to win the ICC World Cup in 1996 when the Arjun Ranatunga-led side made history by beating Australia in the final in Lahore. However, cricket in Sri Lanka has undergone a massive decline in recent years, with the country’s cricketers often at odds with governance over contracts and payments, among other things. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons as the team continues to underperform at major ICC events. From one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup titles at the start of the past decade to losing their credentials at the highest level, Sri Lankan cricket is in need of restructuring. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama, who was part of the team that won the World Cup in 1996, believes that cricket in Sri Lanka has been politicized and that the game needs to be protected in order for it to thrive in the future. Mahanama is regarded as one of the greatest match referees of all time and is a member of the advisory committee of the Sri Lankan cricket board. “In Sri Lanka it is under the sports law, so over time you can say that it is becoming politicized,” Mahanama told WION. “But people can turn around and say, ‘They’re on the committee now, but I reluctantly got involved, purely because we’ve been given promises that they’ll make certain changes to improve the game, and I still have it. feeling that there is a lot that needs to be done,” he added. Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Roshan Mahanama recalls 1996 World Cup glory, reflects on current state of Sri Lankan cricket Mahanama spoke on the sidelines of the launch of his new book – ‘My Innings – Retired Hurt to the Best View of the Game’. He said the game’s custodians should work together and work for the betterment of Sri Lankan cricket as the game gives the country global recognition. “We don’t have the authority, we are only there to advise the minister and the people of the cricket board, but the last word is in the hands of the administrators. I think everyone should work together,” said the former Sri Lankan cricketer . “This is a game that brings Sri Lanka to the world, it creates the image of the country. Countries like South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have to promote the game, but in Sri Lanka we have to protect the game,” he added. ready. .

