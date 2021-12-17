Battle of the British with Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie postponed due to the spread of Covid-19 | tennis news





Battle of the Brits tennis event in Aberdeen postponed to next year next week amid Covid-19 spread; Andy and Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were among the players taking part in the event, which pitted Scotland’s top male tennis players against their English counterparts.







Andy Murray was set to play in the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen next week The Battle of the Brits tennis event in Aberdeen has been postponed due to the increasing spread of Covid-19. The practice tournament pitting Scotland’s best male players against their English counterparts was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, including Andy and Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans. But the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant have led tournament director Jamie Murray and his organizing team to postpone it until 2022. He said: “Obviously this is incredibly disappointing for all of us organizing the event, for the players and especially for the fans who wanted to come and watch us. “Andy and I, and all the players who will be taking part, are absolutely gutted, but some things are bigger than tennis. All that matters is that everyone is safe. “We are blown away by Aberdeen’s enthusiasm for the event and we are all looking forward to hosting the Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland vs England in 2022.” Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has asked people to limit social interactions and outlined the risk of attending football matches. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has asked people to limit social interactions and outlined the risk of attending football matches. Andy Murray missed a much-anticipated Australian Open return earlier this year after an ill-timed bout of the illness and he revealed on Thursday that a planned family Christmas in Scotland has been cancelled. St Mirren cancels training after positive cases The news of the event’s postponement came shortly after St Mirren, the Scottish Premier League club, canceled training following a number of positive Covid-19 tests sent back by players. The club is awaiting further PCR test results, but Wednesday night’s game against Celtic has yet to go ahead. A statement on the club’s website read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have unfortunately received a number of positive COVID-19 cases following recent lateral flow testing. “Training has been suspended, but as it stands, our upcoming matches will continue. However, we will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days. “The health and well-being of our players and staff remains our top priority. St Mirren Football Club will not comment further at this time.”

