Table tennis. French Championships. Emmanuelle Lennon manages to get the penny – Table tennis













French Individual Championships Cesson-Svign next Friday Sunday. Reaching the quarter-finals of the French Championships seven times in 14 entries is better than doing things halfway! Since her first participation in 2005 in Mondeville, where she was barely 18 years old, she had not left the elimination group, Emmanuelle Lennon only missed two editions in 2013 Agen (injured) and last year Arnas to be able to accompany Sarah Hanffou in the qualification for the Olympics. Bronze medal in 2010 It has reached the Top 8 twice in two: defeated Antibes in 2008 and Arras in 2011 by Carole Grundisch, beat Mouilleron-le-Captif in 2014 by Sarah Berg, beat Orchies in 2015 by Xiao Xin Yang, beat Marseille in 2017 by Pauline Chasselin and beaten at Le Mans in 2019 by the rising star Prithika Pavade. Once, the Feuillantine managed to pass the quarterfinals of Nmes in 2010, making it to the semifinals (beaten) and thus winning the bronze medal. A game I love The French Championship is a game I like, in proportion to the level proposed, in proportion to seeing other table tennis players, in proportion to the playing conditions and the organisation. And if it’s in Brittany, like this Cesson-Svign weekend, it’s even better for me because I know I’ll have supporters in the room. Head of the Series N.12, Class N.41 FFTT, Emmanuelle Lennon will also have the benefit of being cleared from the first round, unlike the other Bretons entered (read below). In other words, she only has two rounds to go to reach her favorite quarter: an affordable round of 16 against Marion Berthaud (N.69) or Samantha Bardil (cl. 6) but a potentially very complicated round of 16 to the head from the series N. .3 Stphanie Loeuillette (N.27). The shift is my goal. My level of play is there, but I don’t know what will happen in a bigger adversity than in the exciting matches since the start of the season in National 1 Women with Quimper. I don’t have many points. Except that of the quarterfinals which often works in odd years. Five other Bretons in the running

In addition to Emmanuelle Lennon, five other Bretons participate in the women’s singles. Unqualified, they will have to go through a first round to join the 16 exempt in the round of 16. It concerns Eva Andorin (N.65 FFTT, Quimper) against Cline Mac (N.163), the three players of Loperhet Romane Le Scour (N.73) against Hanitra Karen Raharimanana (N.123), Julie Pennec (N. 100) against Lucie Mobarek (N.90) and Mathilde Cariou (N.167) against Claire Clavier (N.91) as well as Marie Mollet (N.121, CPB Rennes) against Rheann Chung (N.97).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.letelegramme.fr/tennis-de-table/championnats-de-france-emmanuelle-lennon-sait-prendre-le-quart-17-12-2021-12890534.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos