Australia vs England 2nd test, scores, result, analysis, highlights, Joe Root, Steve Smith, video

After England had boiled over, a thunderstorm came to the rescue of tourists on day two of the second test.

Joe Root has rarely been so happy to see it rain too. Because the Ashes probably rest on the shoulders of the English captain.

Steve Smith would have desperately hoped to take advantage of the evening conditions, where his bowlers had made the pink ball sing. However, they were helped by some tired, unwitting shots. Shots from batters with tired souls.

After 150 overs, Smith finally called time in the Australian innings, when he swung opening bowler Mitchell Starc in after the tail wagged and the southpaw had beaten some heavy English hearts.

By the time he did, Australia had posted 9-473 runs, after a century for Marnus Labuschagne and ninety for Smith himself and Warner on the first day.

When play was halted on day two, England faltered at 2-17 after Starc and debutant Michael Neser broke through.

Here are five talking points from an exciting day two, where the game progressed quickly after a slow start to the second test.

Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Marnus’ INSANE Bliss Finally Ends | 01:22

ENGLAND pushed to breaking point

The 88 runs Australias last three partnerships set up together were worth more than the numbers themselves.

After Smith failed to make it through a painful 28th century, Australia’s tail wagged.

Local lad Alex Carey scored his first half-century in his second Test, Mitchell Starc hit an unbeaten run-a-ball 39, debutant Michael Neser worked the Adelaide crowd with a blistering 35 out of 24 and Jhye Richardon smoked a second ball six before the next delivery perishes.

In the 10 overs after tea, Australia smoked 83 runs. if The Evening Standards correspondent Will Macpherson tweeted, Became very mean, very fast for England.

For the best part of two days it burned to a crispy crust, the late lower order beating pushed England to a breaking point.

For anxious openers who wanted to feel bat on ball and start their innings before nightfall, it was a nightmare.

Add to that temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius and 150 overs in the field and it was a long old slog for a side crushed by nine wickets in Brisbane just days earlier and carrying a 39-year-old Anderson.

The early loss of the openers meant the mid-order got no breather and no opportunity to take out.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nathan Lyon from Australia and Joe Root from England laugh together as they walk off the field because of the lightning. Photo: /Getty Images Source: Getty Images

ENGLISHMAN ERROR OPENERS BASIC

Rory Burns spent the better part of two days watching Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

What he would have noticed was how well the Australian duo got off the ball.

In the end, both men were killed by balls that stayed low, but by the time both men had left on either side of 90, the Kookaburra had softened.

Burns looked at a brand new pink ball.

Third over of the innings, the lefthander was persuaded to play to a ball he could have left and was caught well by Smith for four. It was also a similar story in the second innings at the Gabba.

It may be aimed at him, but the best openers know where their off-stump and Starc’s form and bounce could have left the ball. Marnus would have.

READ MORE

CLEARED: Cummins Free to Leave SA as Cricket Australia Strikes Back on Stunning Claim

SPIRIT DEMONS: England unveils Aussie golden boy… and Mitch Marsh is lurking

NO WEAKNESSES: Amazing figures behind Aussie run machine

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns of England. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The left-hander’s high backlift also doesn’t allow Burns to respond to movements or play with soft hands.

It was soft hands that saved Root, who beat Michael Neser just before Steve Smith.

Haseeb Hameed (6) will also hit himself in the head because he goes too hard on a ball thrown on the stumps and not on a real half volley.

Opening is about teeing off the new ball.

All England’s openers have done is expose their middle order.

The Ashes rest on Roots’ shoulders.

The Ashes is on the line tomorrow, guys, and it’s on Root and Malan’s bat, Kerry OKeeffe said on Fox Cricket. The fighters. Can they tonize? They have to. Ben Stokes follows, the wonderman. What can he produce? … everything to play for.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian batsman Steve Smith acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he leaves the field after being fired. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

COMES THE HOUR, COMES THE MAN

Steve Smith is back as captain and back in shape.

Shane Warne said Smith would be nervous if he flipped the coin on day one after being sensationally reintroduced as captain following Pat Cummins Covid’s withdrawal.

He may have had some butterflies around his stomach, but as history has shown, the prolific run scorer thrives with the added responsibilities and pressure.

Smith missed his 28th and 16th as captain, when he fell off a Jimmy Anderson delivery that bounced back to catch him for 93. Had he reached the milestone he would have come closer to Ricky Ponting who has the most testtons for Australia as captain (19).

Stunningly however, Pontings 19 centuries as captain came out of 77 games, Smith led Australia in just 35 games.

The numbers are quite staggering, Isa Guha said of Fox Cricket as Smith entered the 1990s.

CODE. Your ultimate sports subscription. Check out this week’s must-reads on CODE and start your 1-month FREE trial. Visit Codesports.com.au

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 90 more! Smith falls short of 100 | 02:28

From the moment the number 4 came into the fold, the 32-year-old seemed in charge.

Unlike David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne who had opportunities and had to work desperately for their runs, Smith’s footwork and timing were back. He was patient but busy, focused and disciplined.

It is often said that Smith seizes the opportunity and the double attack from Travis Head and Cameron Green probably helped the captain get into the zone.

On his return to the lead, Smith let his bat do the talking.

It was another statement of incredible resilience.

He certainly played beautifully, Hussey said on Fox Cricket.

He had to work really hard last night, it didn’t look easy with that pink ball driving around late at night, but he got through his stumps and started the engine today. He scored the entire game. We had him locked up for a hundred.

CAPTAIN SUCCESS WITH THE BALL HIGHLIGHTS GORGEOUS PROBLEM

It was early on day two when Kerry OKeeffe joked that Nathan Lyon called Steve Smith to explain when Fox Crickets cameras focused on the Australian dressing sheds.

Australia wasn’t past 300 yet, but the spider that brought Joe Root to life from the surface of Adelaide was so great that the mind wandered into what kind of damage Lyon would do.

Root bowled cleanly on the first day, bouncing and turning. Meanwhile, Jack Leach sat in the locker rooms dreaming of the possibilities after he was controversially dropped.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England’s Joe Root (C) had to bowl 20 overs. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

It wasn’t long before he picked up Travis Head, who was trying to repeat the carnage he inflicted on Leach by taking the England captain out of the attack during the first Test at the Gabba.

At first it worked, as Head went after Root.

But having found the boundary, Head tripped over himself dancing down the wicket and missing a well-fleeed ball through the off-spinner.

I think Nathan Lyons will be a handful, Shane Warne said of Fox Cricket.

I know we saw Joe Root bowling some spin today, 20 overs, he bowled pretty well, got the odd one out, but I think Nathan Lyons will be a handful.

We talked about under the lights, a hard new ball, and how hard it will be for the English batsmen to take on (Mitchell) Starc, (Jhye) Richardson and (Michael) Neser, but don’t write Nathan Lyon off. These wickets are going to spin. We’ve already seen a stranger of Joe Root play. Nathan Lyons a mean turner.

Former Australian star Mike Hussey, who threw decent, moderate-paced swingers, was more concerned about what the 20 overs Root provided on his percussion would have.

Twenty overs is a lot for Joe Root to bowl, he said.

I’m concerned from a hitting perspective he’s only a part time spinner but I hope he’s not a bit stiff a bit tired he also needs to focus a lot more on his bowling I hope it doesn’t affect his batting, ’cause England need this man to bat well and bat and bat big, make a big hundred.

That’s one of the drawbacks of not playing a specialist spinner, it means the part-time spinner and best batsman on the team has to bowl a lot more overs.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Alex Carey continues to impress, making a timely half-century in his second Test. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

KEEPERS GAME-CHANGING KNOCK PROOF HE’S THE READ DEAL

Alex Carey walked to the crease as England sniffed a chance to fight their way back into the game at 5-294.

He’d watched South Australian team-mate Travis Head leave in the teens and up-and-coming all-rounder Cameron Green disrupt his castle.

Even Steve Smith was in a fight as he drove off and went to work.

But it wasn’t until the highly regarded Redbacks wicketkeeper found his way that the Australian skipper found fluidity in his innings.

Carey was clear with the gloves on the debut after taking over from former Tim Paine, but he is said to have felt some pressure after missing the bat.

In the modern age, no one is spared from the grace and benefit of the time before the drums beat.

Carey put all talk of those hanging in the wings, including Josh Inglis, as well as Paine, to bed at his well-made 51.

The 30-year-old was busy from the start, ran well and turned the strike around and was particularly strict in the square of the wicket.

He went on to earn the ultimate award from Warne, who compared the southpaw to another former southpaw Mike Hussey.

You could tell he came out with the intent to score and get the score going, Warne said.

Runs were hard to come by as England were bowling fairly well, but he put his foot down and played some great shots.

He reminds me of Mike Hussey as he plays the cover drive and pull shot. That has put Australia in a good position.