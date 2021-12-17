New York Islanders have been playing better and better in recent weeks





Well, the New York Islanders won another home game, their second home game in a row. That was fun. I saw my first win at the UBS Arena, and it was fun sing Maxine again. Of course it was against a Boston Bruins team is missing two of its best players and other key lows and a full roster. And sure, Semyon Varlamov had to make 40 saves to do it. But like Jenny said last night, take them where we can get them. As COVID-19 continues to escalate throughout the competition, the competition continues to spiral in its handling of COVID-19 protocols. To know: You know, I think sometimes I take for granted that this whole thing is a business run by business people, i.e, not the best governors. There is nothing democratic about the NHL, but you would at least like to see the same standards applied throughout the league. Even that is apparently too much. Yes, it is an ever-changing situation, dealing with COVID-19. But for the love of God, if you’re the NHL, just take the action yourself. Don’t even create the possibility of something like that slipping out and just cancel the game yourself. Anyway, on to the fun stuff. Islanders News About last night: Can’t feel bad for the Bruins; we have been there before. Good for Anthony Beauvillier, who scored his first goal in 14 games on the power play; the goal ended as the game winner. [LHH]

However, Varly was definitely the 1st star of the game. [NHL]

It was a business win for the Islanders, said Barry Trotz. They looked a bit like themselves. [3 Takeaways]

Cal Clutterbuck put in the empty net for his second goal of the evening. [Rapid Recap]

Their record over the last eight games is actually quite encouraging, having won 3 of their last 5. Still not enough to get back into the race, but they are improving. [Newsday]

Not a bad way for Varlamov to get his first win of the season. [NYI Skinny]

Trotsky’s insight: To proceed: Kevin Kurz is officially on the Islanders beat for The Athletic. It’s hard to get into a new beat mid-season, so instead of faking it or forcing it, he went around the competition to get some perspectives on the brutal start of the Isles, a State of the Islanders- address. [The Athletic]

Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun sat down with Lou Lamoriello to get his perspective on how the season went. No excuses, he says, and certainly don’t give up hope just yet. [The Athletic]

Trotz’s message was hard to hear, but Beauvillier heard it. [Newsday]

The Islands called Austin Czarnik before the match. [Isles DTD]

Trotz mispronounced earlier in the day yesterday; not all islands got their booster shots, but the islands continue to offer it to them and encourage them to get it. [Newsday]

Everything is contactless at UBS Arena, at least when it comes to pay, thanks to Fiserv, the Islanders’ new fintech partner. (Am I using fintech correctly? You can yell at me if I’m not.) Elsewhere Last night NHL scores include everyone in the Metro Division who loses except the Hurricanes; the flyers also got a run, but they lost to the Canadiens, who had a run of seven games. Also, the Oilers defeated the Blue Jackets to make their own six-game slip. The NHL and NHLPA have announced improved COVID-19 protocols, but are they enough? And where does the competition go from here if COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere? [The Athletic]

NHL 3-on-3 overtime was exciting when it first came in; then the coaches got their hands on it. Here’s how we can fix it. [E$PN+]

The Bruins are supposed to face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, but Habs winger Jonathan Drouin has reservations about playing against a team experiencing a breakout. [Sportsnet]

