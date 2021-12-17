Sports
We can only give ourselves the best chance to prepare, says Dronacharya awardee S Raman – The New Indian Express
Express News Service
CHENNAI: When S Raman started coaching in the mid-2000s after a successful career playing the gold medalist of the Commonwealth and South Asian Games table tennis, an Olympian and an Arjuna winner, he wanted to help players achieve things he couldn’t. Nearly 15 years later, he received the Dronacharya Award for his excellence in coaching and developing world-class rowers.
But the journey has not been easy. I learned a lot as a coach than as a player, Raman told daily. I have been coaching for 15 years, so there is a lot to learn. We, when I say we, players I’ve worked with have gotten stronger and stronger. What I couldn’t achieve, the players I coached have achieved more than that.
For any athlete to achieve glory in their respective sport, a good rapport with the coach is required. In an individual sport it becomes even more necessary. Raman has worked with countless athletes over the years and has had many disagreements over methods and strategies over the years. However, he believes this was just the beginning, and once the players started to rely on his ability to perform, there would have been no more problems.
There will definitely be some adjustments. You learn and do not stay in the same course; you use those lessons and go higher and better. The goal post has never changed, the path, I wouldn’t say changed, but realigned to find ways to bring all those lessons into play.
As table tennis evolved over the years, Raman had to adapt and let go of certain things in order to progress. “A lot of things have happened on the technical side than on the game front. Also the ball has changed, there’s another element of speed and spin involved. So we need to have a little more muscle; on the physical side we need a little more and we have done that. We need to prepare and build up to the changes from time to time every now and then.”
When asked about his coaching philosophy, he said that the fundamental approach should be based on the strength of the players. While you’re trying to do that, you’ll need to find different approaches for different types of players. But the foundation has to be on the strength of your players; don’t move away from your strengths point of view and then try to take a little different variation for different players, Raman said, adding that you have to be open and clear about doing the minor variations to achieve their goals.
In sports, however, things don’t always go as planned and both the players and the coaches realize that. Raman cites the recent World Table Tennis Championships as an example where his star athlete G Sathiyan came a touching distance with a medal before losing in the third round. He was not at the venue due to Visa-related issues, and seemed confident he could have helped Sathiyan turn it around against Nigerian Quadri Aruna. He (Sathiyan) knows that I can make a good game plan that fits his bill and make it work. There are some rare cases where it doesn’t work, but those are very few. Even if it doesn’t, we have plans B and C. We’ll try and see if it works.
Raman started a High Performance Center in Chennai a few years ago where the athletes can train in their own space without any restrictions. He said the coaching center has been a game-changer as it offers unrestricted access with European standards to train. It also came in handy, especially during the pandemic when most facilities were shut down. Despite all the training players have had in his training centre, Raman emphasizes the importance of match practice, which has not been the same since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
Looking at the performance of the Indian rowers in the Tokyo Olympics, Raman said the overall result was good for India. I think Manika (Batra) did exceptionally well. Sutirtha (Mukherjee) and Sharath (Kamal Achanta) also won one match, which was good. Sathiyan missed nevertheless, they did well in the World Championships. There is great hope that Manika and Sathiyan can work together and win the medals of the World Championships and the Olympic Games.
He believes that the more athletes who play, the better prepared they will be for the Paris Olympics. You cannot insure a medal. All you can do is give yourself the best chance of being prepared in the run-up to the Olympics.
Coming back to the award, Raman said that while he doesn’t work for these rewards, it felt good to get some recognition for his work. He is hopeful that this will motivate many former players to start coaching full time because at the end of the day with good dedicated full time coaches only we can make a difference.
You can say with some certainty that Raman has made a difference and that the sport is better for it.
