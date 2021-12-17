Sports
Bradman and Crowe open the battle at the Cricket Museum
MONIQUE FORD/Things
New Zealand Cricket Museum curator Owen Mann with the Addington bat. The bat dates from 1743, making it the third oldest in the world. It is one of several interesting bats on display at the museum, which will reopen this weekend after two years of closure.
If you can name the only two test cricketers to score 299, you’ll love the revamped New Zealand Cricket Museum.
It is housed in the museum stand in the Basin Reserve and was forced to close in early 2019 after the building was declared earthquake-prone. After a major upgrade of the building and displays, it will reopen this Sunday.
Curator Owen Mann says the museum no longer looks the way it used to.
Instead of just presenting objects related to cricket, the emphasis is now on telling the stories behind objects, using touchscreens. Extensive interviews were conducted with prominent cricketers covering everything from how to bat (Rachin Ravinda) to the art of collecting signatures.
Interactive touchscreens do the heavy lifting so that visitors can visually experience and hear every aspect of the game.
The museum was first opened in 1987 and the collection includes more than 35,000 items.
The reinforcement from the earthquake was a major headache for the museum as it meant storing items all over New Zealand. Mann said it was challenging to prepare for the opening, which coincides with Sunday’s Firebirds and Blaze games with Canterbury.
While the museum does not have Lance Cairns’ famous Excalibur bat, which he used to hit six sixes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, there are two notable bats.
One is signed by Sir Donald Bradman and New Zealand great Martin Crowe, the only two men to have scored 299 in test cricket and the other is the Addington bat, the third oldest bat in the world. It was purchased anonymously for the museum at an auction.
For those who like a hands-on experience, there is a percussion cage, where you can recreate the percussion in the Basin Reserve.
While the Black Caps are now consistently one of the best teams in the world, it hasn’t always been that way. In March 1955, New Zealand was eliminated for 26 in a test match against England. Opening bat Bert Sutcliffe topped with 11 and 26 remains the lowest test score of any team.
Not all Kiwis will enjoy hearing the match coverage, which describes the New Zealand batsmen as lambs to the slaughter, but at least it serves as a reminder of how much the team has improved.
New Zealand’s first test win, against the West Indies in March 1956, is celebrated with John Reid prominently featured.
Other famous cricketing moments include the infamous Underarm Incident and Brendon McCullum who scored 302 in the Basin Reserve in 2014. There is also the first interview with Daniel Vettori, conducted by Paul Holmes.
Two of the more unusual displays feature Judge Andrew Becroft and Martin Crowe.
As a young man, Becroft was an avid collector of autographs, collecting hundreds of them in the 1960s.
His story is great, he’s obviously just retired as a children’s commissioner, but he’s a huge cricket fan, Mann says.
One time, he sneaked past guards at the Basin Reserve and was able to get the autographs of Wes Hall, Gary Sobers, and Lance Gibbs.
Cricket historians will enjoy watching the first match of Cricket Max. It featured sets of four stumps, eight-ball overs, a ban on LBWs, and specialized rolls that determined who could bat and who could bowl.
Dean Jones took part in the first game and Mann notes that watching the video makes it clear how Crowes’ vision set the stage for the later invention of Twenty20 cricket.
- The Firebirds and Blaze will face Canterbury teams in Twenty20 matches at the Basin Reserve this Sunday at 10am.
