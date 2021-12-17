Can Deion Sanders Send College Football’s Power Balance To Black Schools? | college football

deion Sanders is the ultimate jack of all trades. A college athlete in the state of Florida, he played in football, baseball and track and field. Selected fifth in the 1989 NFL drawing, Sanders immediately proved to pose a triple threat as a cornerback, special teams returner and situational wide receiver. When he wasn’t dazzling on the field, he impressed Major League Baseball as a bag-sweeping outfielder, become the only player to appear in a World Series and Super Bowl. Neon Deion was bursting with charisma and swagger, delighting the masses with his brash fashion, touchdown dancing and gift of chatter. After his retirement, he continued to fascinate as a television analyst, preacher and reality TV star.

Still, when the Football Hall of Famer decided to take up coaching football, it felt like a gig too far. While he gained some experience at the Texas high school level, Sanders seemed ill-prepared to make the jump to Jackson State, an outpost in central Mississippi south, quite a distance from the spotlight. A historically black university (or HBCU), Jackson State competes in the shadow of the country’s Alabamas and Michigans and operates under an anemic athletic budget. Sanders’ bold move looked like a bored celebrity trying to coach his hand and threatening to go down like… his attempt to run a charter school, a bitter failure.

But in less than a year, Sanders has established himself as an expert in this field as well. This fall, he led the 11-win Tigers to their first conference title in 14 years, and Was called as one of the best soccer coaches in the country. The Tigers play South Carolina State on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl the de facto championship game for HBCUs. His son Shedeur, the Tigers star’s quarterback, was recognized as one of the best freshmen in the country. All the while, the Tigers broke attendance records, averaging more than 42,000 spectators.

Coach Prime’s star power, that’s his name; Don’t forget that the coaching section is an effective lure for top talent. On Wednesday, he shocked college football by signing Travis Hunter, the nation’s top-rated high school prospect. A multi-talented player in the Sanders form, Hunter chose Jackson State after committing himself to Florida State, the university where Sanders made his name. Clips of Hunter’s dramatic union being revealed were quickly followed by footage of Florida State fans burning Sanderss jersey. This was not a one-off. This was a turning point.

This was the first year the NCAA allowed players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. Sanders, a shrewd businessman who was once among the highest earners in professional sports, promised to get his players paid once the rule went into effect. At midnight on July 1, Antwan Owens, the Tigers defensive tackle, was the first to cash in. (Although Sanders has shot down speculation that the potential for approvals is pushing Hunters’ dedication over the top.)

This year, ESPN also saw historically black college games on its broadcasts, a major coup for schools that had a monopoly on black talent until the 1970s, when the top high school students began committing to well-funded programs where the student and staff bodies are overwhelming. white. The tipping advantage has led both coaches and players in the black soccer community to rethink HBCUs as a viable career path. Recently, former NFL head coach Hue Jackson and Heisman trophy winner Eddie George took jobs at Grambling and Tennessee State, respectively.

Where Sanders breaks from the pack is that he is a bona fide celebrity, someone who not only resonates with young athletes and, unlike many coaches, enjoyed playing for success at the very highest level, but meeting them where they are. He also influences social media; a few weeks ago, Sanders opened up his program to a bubbly Jackson State alumnus named Brittany Renner, an Instagram-famous model with a self-proclaimed reputation for dating athletes. for money instead of love. (A recent post-partum breakup of Charlotte Hornets attacker PJ Washington has made her regular gossip blog fodder.) It’s hard to imagine Nick Saban convening a similar clinic. In a recent episode of his podcast, 21 and Prime, sanders said:If I’d had her in my ear, if I’d sat in that room at Florida State and had her come and lay it down the way she laid it, if I did, I’d be at least $20 million richer.

Still: for as much as Sanders is Outside, the spotlight has a way of finding him and not the other way around. For all his flashes as a player, his work ethic and dedication to his craft were unassailable. When he decided to give up his baseball career to focus on the NFL, he took the fate of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys to the next level, helping them to Super Bowl victories. At the nadir of his career in Washington and Baltimore, Sanders was a celebrated mentor.

At Jackson State, Sanders lies to the idea that coaches can win either the press conference or the locker room. Not surprisingly, the ease with which Sanders has achieved success has led to much speculation about his future. He has reportedly interviewed for multiple jobs with teams of the Power Five, the elite tier of college football. The longer he stays in Jackson, the more likely his rivals will be circling to halt his progress by any means necessary, not least by exposing potential NCAA violations.

For now, Coach Prime is firmly in his element. Who knew he would be a master of these.