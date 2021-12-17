Sports
The GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey Team of 2021
Player of the Year
Maddi Epke
Guilford, midfield, senior
Statistics: Had 38 goals and 27 assists for 103 points this season. Holds the school record for one season with 38 goals and 27 assists for 103 points. Has a school career record with 90 goals and 69 assists for 249 points. Led the team to a 21-1 record, SCC tournament championship and third consecutive CIAC Class M title.
awards: Three-time All-SCC First Team (2019, 2020, 2021), two-time CHSCA and GameTimeCT All-State First Team, two-time Most Outstanding Player of SCC Tournament (2019, 2021), 2021 SCC Player of the Year, two-time SCC Player of the year for ice hockey, 2021 Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance Female Athlete of the Year, 2021 All-American for lacrosse.
Off the field: National Honor Society, Latin Honor Society, member of the Symphony Orchestra.
Next one: Will play lacrosse at James Madison University.
Kaci Benoit
Darien, Defender, Junior
Statistics: Had 12 goals and nine assists, led the team to 20-1-0-1 and FCIAC tournament title, Blue Wave defense only allowed eight goals in 22 games.
awards: CHSCA All-State, two-time All-FCIAC and MVP.
Off the field: Has a 4.0 GPA, Best Buddies Club, Unite for Africa Club, St. Thomas More Parrish Youth Group and volunteer activities.
Next one: Will be playing lacrosse in Syracuse.
Julia Carrozza
Ridgefield, Midfielder, Senior
Statistics: Had six goals and 17 assists and 14 goals and 40 assists for her career this season. Led the Tigers to a 14-5-1 record.
awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.
Off the field: National Honor Society, FCIAC Exemplary Scholar Athlete, National Charity League, Selected 2021 Ridgefield lacrosse team captain.
Next one: Will be playing hockey at College of the Holy Cross.
Charlotte Casiraghic
Wilton, Defender-Midfielder, Junior
Statistics: Had four goals and two assists, including the winning shootout goal after double OT against Darien in the CIAC Class L Semifinals. Led Wilton to a 9-4-4 record.
awards: Two-time All-FCIAC, two-time CHSCA All-State
Off the field: National Honor Society, president of the Young Democrats Club, co-founder of the Build-A-Bond Student Athlete Mentoring Program (a program designed to create bonds between high school and youth athletes and encourage female youth athletes in high school to keep playing).
Next one: Will play hockey at Harvard.
Grace Gilman
New Canaan, Goalkeeper, Senior
Statistics: Scored 75 shots and made 68 saves (7 goals against, only 3 against during the regular season) for a save rate of 90,066. Had 15 shutouts and never conceded more than one goal in a game. Led New Canaan to a 22-1 record and the CIAC Class L Championship.
awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State, National Club Championship Bronze Medalist
Off the field: National Honors Society. high honors every quarter of high school, AP/honours classes, certified EMT.
Next one: She’s going to play hockey at Lehigh.
Molly Harding
Glastonbury, striker, senior
Statistics: Had 14 goals and 19 assists in his career this season. Led Glastonbury to a 14-2-2-1 record and CCC North Championship.
awards: Two-time All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.
Off the field: Holds a 4.50 GPA, top academic honors all four years, National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, member of the Unified Theater Program at Glastonbury High School, Liaison of the Big Siblings Program at Glastonbury High School, Sunday School Volunteer at First Church in Glastonbury.
Next one: She’s going for a run at Yale.
Lily Harrington
Staples, midfield, seniors
Statistics: Contributing on both sides of the field and had five goals and an assist this season. Led the Wreckers to a 12-3-1 record. In 2019, Staples led to his fourth division L title in a row.
awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State Second Team.
Off the field: Spanish Honor Society, Roll of Honor. member of six high school clubs, lifeguard certified in first aid and CP.
Next one: Will be playing hockey at Colby’s.
Kaili Jacobsen
Fairfield Ludlowe, goalkeeper, senior.
Statistics: Recorded over 235 saves, had a save percentage of 93.4 for defensive penalty corners with 114 saves out of 122, started and played every minute of every game this season.
awards: Captain, All-FCIAC, Fairfield Ludlowe Fall Sport Scholar Athlete Award, Fairfield Ludlowe Field Hockey Defensive MVP.
Off the field: National Honor Society, Student Roll of Honor, Youth For Equity Club, Town Youth Council.
Next one: Will play hockey at Connecticut College.
Raina Johns
Darien, Defender, Junior
Statistics: The attacking defender has scored 14 goals and 11 assists this season. Led the Blue Wave to a 22-2 record and the FCIAC tournament championship.
awards: Three times All FCIAC and three times CHSCA All-State, Top 40 High School Players to Watch in the Northeast by MaxFieldHockey.
Off the field: Math National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Medical Interest Club, Mental Health Matters Club. She is a nationally certified EMT and member of Darien EMS-Post 53, which responds to and provides medical care on 911 calls in Darien.
Jess Leon
Staples, midfielder, senior
Statistics: She held a single season school record of 22 goals and 19 assists, leading Staples to a 13-4-1 record.
awards: All FCIAC.
Off the field: Participates in the school newspaper Inklings, club Kool To Be Kind, also plays lacrosse.
Next one: Will be playing hockey at Bucknell.
Polly Parsons Hills
New Canaan, Midfield, Junior
Statistics: Had 12 goals and 24 assists to lead the Rams to the Class L championship and 22-1 record.
awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.
Off the field: High Roll of Honor, New Canaan Green League – Club President. Building Bridges Club – Conducts helpful STEM experiments for K-4 graders in Stamford. Rowing team, breakdance for seven years, traveling out of state to participate in national competitions.
Next one: Will be playing hockey at Cornell.
Olivia Toto
North Branford, Forward, Senior
Statistics: Had a school record for one season of 42 goals and six assists for 90 points. Led the Thunderbirds to their fifth consecutive Shoreline Conference Tournament Championship, the CIAC Class S Championship and 18-2-2 record.
awards: Two-time All-Shoreline Conference, 2020 and 2021, two-time CHSCA All-State 2020, SLC Scholar Athlete, two-time New Haven Register All-Area Team.
Off the field: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, High Distinction. Student council and vice president of her class. She is in the Sign Language Club, Environmental Science Club and also plays lacrosse.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/gametimect/field-hockey/article/The-2021-GameTimeCT-All-State-Field-Hockey-Team-16707327.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]