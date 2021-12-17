The GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey Team of 2021

Player of the Year

Maddi Epke

Guilford, midfield, senior

Statistics: Had 38 goals and 27 assists for 103 points this season. Holds the school record for one season with 38 goals and 27 assists for 103 points. Has a school career record with 90 goals and 69 assists for 249 points. Led the team to a 21-1 record, SCC tournament championship and third consecutive CIAC Class M title.

awards: Three-time All-SCC First Team (2019, 2020, 2021), two-time CHSCA and GameTimeCT All-State First Team, two-time Most Outstanding Player of SCC Tournament (2019, 2021), 2021 SCC Player of the Year, two-time SCC Player of the year for ice hockey, 2021 Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance Female Athlete of the Year, 2021 All-American for lacrosse.

Off the field: National Honor Society, Latin Honor Society, member of the Symphony Orchestra.

Next one: Will play lacrosse at James Madison University.

Kaci Benoit

Darien, Defender, Junior

Statistics: Had 12 goals and nine assists, led the team to 20-1-0-1 and FCIAC tournament title, Blue Wave defense only allowed eight goals in 22 games.

awards: CHSCA All-State, two-time All-FCIAC and MVP.

Off the field: Has a 4.0 GPA, Best Buddies Club, Unite for Africa Club, St. Thomas More Parrish Youth Group and volunteer activities.

Next one: Will be playing lacrosse in Syracuse.

Julia Carrozza

Ridgefield, Midfielder, Senior

Statistics: Had six goals and 17 assists and 14 goals and 40 assists for her career this season. Led the Tigers to a 14-5-1 record.

awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.

Off the field: National Honor Society, FCIAC Exemplary Scholar Athlete, National Charity League, Selected 2021 Ridgefield lacrosse team captain.

Next one: Will be playing hockey at College of the Holy Cross.

Charlotte Casiraghic

Wilton, Defender-Midfielder, Junior

Statistics: Had four goals and two assists, including the winning shootout goal after double OT against Darien in the CIAC Class L Semifinals. Led Wilton to a 9-4-4 record.

awards: Two-time All-FCIAC, two-time CHSCA All-State

Off the field: National Honor Society, president of the Young Democrats Club, co-founder of the Build-A-Bond Student Athlete Mentoring Program (a program designed to create bonds between high school and youth athletes and encourage female youth athletes in high school to keep playing).

Next one: Will play hockey at Harvard.

Grace Gilman

New Canaan, Goalkeeper, Senior

Statistics: Scored 75 shots and made 68 saves (7 goals against, only 3 against during the regular season) for a save rate of 90,066. Had 15 shutouts and never conceded more than one goal in a game. Led New Canaan to a 22-1 record and the CIAC Class L Championship.

awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State, National Club Championship Bronze Medalist

Off the field: National Honors Society. high honors every quarter of high school, AP/honours classes, certified EMT.

Next one: She’s going to play hockey at Lehigh.

Molly Harding

Glastonbury, striker, senior

Statistics: Had 14 goals and 19 assists in his career this season. Led Glastonbury to a 14-2-2-1 record and CCC North Championship.

awards: Two-time All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.

Off the field: Holds a 4.50 GPA, top academic honors all four years, National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, member of the Unified Theater Program at Glastonbury High School, Liaison of the Big Siblings Program at Glastonbury High School, Sunday School Volunteer at First Church in Glastonbury.

Next one: She’s going for a run at Yale.

Lily Harrington

Staples, midfield, seniors

Statistics: Contributing on both sides of the field and had five goals and an assist this season. Led the Wreckers to a 12-3-1 record. In 2019, Staples led to his fourth division L title in a row.

awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State Second Team.

Off the field: Spanish Honor Society, Roll of Honor. member of six high school clubs, lifeguard certified in first aid and CP.

Next one: Will be playing hockey at Colby’s.

Kaili Jacobsen

Fairfield Ludlowe, goalkeeper, senior.

Statistics: Recorded over 235 saves, had a save percentage of 93.4 for defensive penalty corners with 114 saves out of 122, started and played every minute of every game this season.

awards: Captain, All-FCIAC, Fairfield Ludlowe Fall Sport Scholar Athlete Award, Fairfield Ludlowe Field Hockey Defensive MVP.

Off the field: National Honor Society, Student Roll of Honor, Youth For Equity Club, Town Youth Council.

Next one: Will play hockey at Connecticut College.

Raina Johns

Darien, Defender, Junior

Statistics: The attacking defender has scored 14 goals and 11 assists this season. Led the Blue Wave to a 22-2 record and the FCIAC tournament championship.

awards: Three times All FCIAC and three times CHSCA All-State, Top 40 High School Players to Watch in the Northeast by MaxFieldHockey.

Off the field: Math National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Medical Interest Club, Mental Health Matters Club. She is a nationally certified EMT and member of Darien EMS-Post 53, which responds to and provides medical care on 911 calls in Darien.

Jess Leon

Staples, midfielder, senior

Statistics: She held a single season school record of 22 goals and 19 assists, leading Staples to a 13-4-1 record.

awards: All FCIAC.

Off the field: Participates in the school newspaper Inklings, club Kool To Be Kind, also plays lacrosse.

Next one: Will be playing hockey at Bucknell.

Polly Parsons Hills

New Canaan, Midfield, Junior

Statistics: Had 12 goals and 24 assists to lead the Rams to the Class L championship and 22-1 record.

awards: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.

Off the field: High Roll of Honor, New Canaan Green League – Club President. Building Bridges Club – Conducts helpful STEM experiments for K-4 graders in Stamford. Rowing team, breakdance for seven years, traveling out of state to participate in national competitions.

Next one: Will be playing hockey at Cornell.

Olivia Toto

North Branford, Forward, Senior

Statistics: Had a school record for one season of 42 goals and six assists for 90 points. Led the Thunderbirds to their fifth consecutive Shoreline Conference Tournament Championship, the CIAC Class S Championship and 18-2-2 record.

awards: Two-time All-Shoreline Conference, 2020 and 2021, two-time CHSCA All-State 2020, SLC Scholar Athlete, two-time New Haven Register All-Area Team.

Off the field: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, High Distinction. Student council and vice president of her class. She is in the Sign Language Club, Environmental Science Club and also plays lacrosse.