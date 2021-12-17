Table tennis: “Ff” Lebrun offers the vice champion of France, Alexis in the Top 16 also in “France”





The two Lebrun brothers, Flix and Alexis, are exactly at the rendezvous of the knockout stage of the French championship that started this Friday in Cesson near Rennes. And the first already stood out by eliminating the 2020 finalist.

There are two Lebrun candidates in this 91st French Senior Championships. For three days, France’s top table tennis players compete for the five titles at stake (men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed). And if Alexis (18) qualified through his 2020 national rankings, Flix (15) will have benefited from a wildcard (invitation) to join the “big league”. And he has already thanked the organizers in his own way (or not!) by spending two laps, the first at the expense of Damien Llorca (Metz TT) 11-6 11-6 11-8 11-3 then and especially the second against vice-reigning French champion, Quentin Robinot (seed n°6), his brother Alexis’ teammate at the Pontoise-Cergy club (Pro A) with a score of 12-10 6-11 11-9 11-6 12 – 10 . In the round of 16, the one coached by Nathanal Molin as part of the Center d’Entranement de Montpellier, will challenge an opponent, Lo De Nodrest (Thorign TT) barely superior on paper,” and his door even if it gets very difficult,” said his coach. A double exile that challenges This Saturday morning, in the quarterfinals of the doubles, Flix finds his new year which already provides a new medal for the family and the winner of the duel. It is the afternoon that we will also find Alexis in the round of 16 of the singles. The duo’s year, located in the upper part of the table, presides over series no. 15 of this simple gentleman. Exempt from the 1st round, the one covering Cesson by Jrmy Surault (physical preparation and trainer within the Montpellier structure) won in the 2nd round against Alexis Kouraichi (Nantes TT) 11-8 11-7 11-9 11-8 and he will find the other Robinot, Alexandre (SPO Rouen, head of series No. 4) who will have the heart to avenge his brother by intervening family … Coming into the crowd of his two successes in the Sudanese League, he will also have his card to play, even if the adversity will be of a very different caliber to his entry into the running. So in the eighth there will be two brothers with full Montpellier resources, who grew up in the cradle of the MTT, are residents of the Montpellier Training Center but unfortunately were forced into a double exile: Istres for Flix and Pontoise for Alexis. The week goes by, the leaders of the Languedoc have met the politicians, all that remains is to hope that a solution will be found as soon as possible and that the Lebrun family will be the locomotive of a club that will bring happiness and pride to the Metropolis bring. . It’s not their father, Stphane, and of course Cesson, who would be the least happy…

