Kentucky hopes to bounce back, overlooking North Carolina in Las Vegas

The past seven days have been an adventure for the Kentucky men’s basketball team. First, the Cats lost at Notre Dame on Saturday in a game that came to be at stake. UK hit only two of 19 from behind the arch, falling 66-62 in South Bend.

The Cats returned home for finals week and also participated in a telethon to raise money for victims of tornado damage in western Kentucky.

It looked like Kentucky had had a rough week and was ready to get back to a normal routine of playing basketball and practicing. But in this week of madness, even the basketball part of their lives was turned upside down.

Kentucky was scheduled to take on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, Ohio State. But on Thursday, word came that the Buckeyes had problems with COVID-19 on their team, so they wouldn’t make the trip west.

The Cats boarded a plane on Thursday evening and left for Vegas without an opponent. On Friday, it was announced that UCLA had also been forced to opt out of the CBS Sports Classic, leaving only Kentucky and North Carolina to play in the event.

Live stats UK Statistics UNC 7-2 file 8-2 80.3 PPG 80.4 61.4 Up PPG 70.9 .481 FG% .483 .394 FG% up .431 43.9 RPG 40.6 .302 3PT FG% .409 .299 3PT FG% up .323 16.3 APG 15.0 6.7 SPG 5.5 5.8 BPG 3.7

So now the Cats and the Tar Heels meet for the fourth time in the history of this event. Kentucky fell under UNC last year, but the Cats are 2-1 ahead of the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.

The last time these two teams met in Vegas was probably the most memorable game in CBS Sports Classic history. Malik Monk scored 47 points, including a game-winning three-pointer in the last minute as the Cats held off the Tar Heels 103-100.

The North Carolina squad, under freshman head coach Hubert Davis, is 8-2 through 10 games this year. The Tar Heels have won their last five games, including a 72-51 victory over Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in early December.

Caleb Love leads UNC with an average of 16.2 points per game. Armando Bacot has an average of 14.3 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds per game. Five Tar Heels average double digits in scoring.

As for the Cats, they’re just excited to get back on the floor and have a chance to get rid of all the bad feelings that come from losing Notre Dame.

“Very excited. I feel like our whole program is excited, especially after such a loss,” said freshman security guard Ty Ty Washington Jr. “We didn’t shoot the ball well in that game.”

Washington specifically mentioned the bad shooting of the Cats.

“We haven’t shot the ball nearly as well as we can,” Washington said. “We’ve been responsive to getting shots and we’re always ready to shoot.”

British head coach John Caliparic still trying to find the most efficient way for this group to play offensively. Washington says it is still a work in progress.

“We’re still trying to figure things out,” Washington said. “You can’t tell Oscar (Tshiebwe) every time. Teams are going to double-team. So the rest of us on the field, we have to get up. We’ve tried different ways to get us guards to get to work.”

The Cats will have a chance to do just that and to get redemption for the loss of Notre Dame on Saturday. It just won’t happen against the adversary everyone thought the UK would face.

Kentucky United’s Telethon Raises More Than $3 Million for Tornado Relief

Big Blue Nation proved on Tuesday that his passion goes far beyond the athletic fields.

The University of Kentucky’s athletic department, along with JMI Sports and WLEX-TV, produced a “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon that raised more than $3 million (with matching funds) to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that swept through the state last week. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts in Kentucky and benefit the victims of the catastrophic event.

With donations still rolling in at the end of the telethon, the table had reached $3,031,241 at the time. Through Wednesday, it had surpassed $3.7 million with hopes to exceed $4 million by the weekend. Donations can continue to be sent to redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/ (site will be active until December 19) or by check to the American Red Cross (attn Kentucky Tornadoes; 1450 Newton Pike, Lexington , KY 40511).

Every head coach who was in Lexington on Tuesday volunteered his or her time. The coaches teamed up with British student athletes, who took exam week off to handle the multitude of phone calls.

“On an incredible night, the Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky continue to show the special bond that exists between the people of the Commonwealth,” said Mitch Barnhart , British Director of Athletics. “As aid organizations and volunteers continue to help rebuild the lives of so many, we are grateful to everyone who contributed to the telethon, the volunteers who made it possible, the American Red Cross, WLEX and JMI Sports. than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so much about those who are in pain, it is truly special.

“We will continue to find ways to help rebuild, recover, heal and return stronger than before. Our hearts offer this hope and promise to the people of Western Kentucky.”

In addition to Calipari and his wife, Ellen, who contributed to the case, several former players have also offered support, including: Bam Adebayo (2017), Eric Bledsoe (2010), Devin Booker (2015), Willie Cauley-Stein (2013-15 ), DeMarcus Cousins ​​(2010), Enes Freedom (2011), Tyrese Maxey (2020), Malik Monk (2017), Jamal Murray (2016), Julius Randle (2014), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) and John Wall (2010 ).

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann, a resident of nearby Nicholasville, Kentucky, called to announce a $50,000 donation. UK was originally scheduled to face OSU this weekend in the CBS Sports Classic. Other notable contributions came from Iowa Hawkeyes’ head football coach Kirk Ferentz and Steve Hogan, the CEO of the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats will face the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl later this month. Nike also plans to contribute 14,000 pairs of shoes as part of its contributions to tornado relief.

Kentucky United was broadcast by WLEX-TV, with assistance from JMI Sports, while University of Kentucky Athletics hosted the event in the Kentucky Farm Bureau Recruiting Room at Kroger Field.

Under Calipari’s leadership, the UK has held three previous telethons to help with natural disasters. In 2010, Kentucky and Calipari used a telethon to raise more than $1 million for victims of the devastating Haiti earthquake. UK followed that up with another telethon in 2012 that raised $1 million for victims of Superstorm Sandy, and again in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city of Houston. Calipari also helped raise money for West Liberty, Kentucky, after tornadoes devastated the city in 2012.

Wildcats fall at Notre Dame in down-to-the-wire affair

In Kentucky’s first proper road trip of the season, the Wildcats dropped a 66-62 heartthrob at Notre Dame in the final minute of the game.

Blake Wesley sank a riding pull-up jumper into the lane with 11.7 seconds left to put Notre Dame ahead. UK tried to tie the score, but Ty Ty Washington Jr.’s missed attempt.

Notre Dame (4-4) ended a three-game losing slip in the first matchup of the season against a ranked team, while also halting the Wildcats (7-2) seven-game winning streak.

Wesley and Dane Goodwin scored 14 points each for the Irish, who wiped out a 53-48 lead in Kentucky at 8:07 with an 11-1 spurt, then scored the final five points of the game in the closing game of 1:31 .

the wildcats Oscar Tshiebwe led all players by 25 points. He was 11 out of 14 from the field to go with seven rebounds and game highs of three steals and two blocks. Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks added 12 points and seven rebounds in his first game in his home state.

“Let’s hope it’s a fluke,” Kentucky coach John Caliparic said his team missed 17 out of 19 shots outside the arc, while Notre Dame missed 7 out of 22 shots from long range.

Calipari, however, said the loss had more to do with defensive failures in the last eight minutes, and he rattled several examples.

“If you shoot 2 out of 19, you can’t afford that either,” Calipari said, “and that’s what happened.”

Kentucky’s seven-game winning streak, the best since eight straight wins in the 2019-20 season, has come to an end