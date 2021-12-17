Georgia Tech Football: Paul Tchio Commits





Offensive lineman Paul Tchio announced his commitment to Georgia Tech Friday morning, joining 13 high school signers and 1 other transfer in the current class. Tchio is coming to Georgia Tech with three years to go, having spent the past two seasons with Clemson. Tchio, recruited as a guard, was a four-star consensus (5.9 rivals, 0.9545 24/7), and was rated by ESPN as the 143rd overall player in the nation, the fifth guard, and the 15th best player in Georgia . the Class of 2019. Tchio blocked for former Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates at Milton High School, where he helped the Eagles win the 2018 7A state championship. Tchio didn’t find much success with Clemson, collecting just 181 shots in 9 career appearances for the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in early November. Weighing in at 65 and 310 lbs, Paul will be one of our greatest offensive linemen, but he brings a high level of athleticism with him. This is evident from his high school tape when he played defensive tackle, was regularly used as a pulling guard on runs, and even lined up as a Wildcat quarterback. Tchios, a natural run blocker, has paid off for two years with Clemson as evidenced by his play against u(sic)ga and NC state. Tchio wore #57 on LG for the Tigers and performed admirably against the solid defensive front of the dwags. While Clemson struggled for protection all night, the insertion of Tchios calmed things down at the front. In the two highlights below, Tchio shows his ability to pull and run. When drawing, he identifies blitzers and makes effective blocks, jumps tokens and buys his QB more time. When he blocks inward, Tchio turns on his block and turns his man away from the game, sealing the rim in front of his back on his way to the end zone. Add Dontae Smith and I see the Jackets running after Tchio with success. Going forward, Tchio will need to keep working on his balance and leverage as he can sometimes be knocked or pulled off center by a rusher. All in all though, I see Tchio breaking into the starting rotation immediately, and his combination of size, strength and athleticism will really help open things up for our backs. Welcome to the Flats, Paul!

