



THE OPENING TIP In the final non-conference game of the season, No. 2 Duke Elon for a Saturday matinee at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Game Tips at 4pm ET on ACC Network with Doug Sherman and Chris Spatola at the bell. local on the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.

and at the bell. local on the radio, and call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield. The game is the third of four consecutive home games for the Blue Devils, who will close the game on Wednesday at 9 PM on ESPN2 vs. Virginia Tech to open the ACC schedule.

Elon head coach Mike Schrage is one of the 10 Mike Krzyzewskic ‘s former players or staffers who is currently the Head Coach of Division I. Schrage was Duke’s director of basketball operations from 2002-2008.

is one of the 10 former players or staffers who is currently the Head Coach of Division I. Schrage was Duke’s director of basketball operations from 2002-2008. Junior Wendell Moore Jr. , is the only player in the country to average 17.0+ points, 5.0+ rebounds, 5.0+ assists, and .500+ shooting from the field (17.4/5.9/5.1/ 0.583).

, is the only player in the country to average 17.0+ points, 5.0+ rebounds, 5.0+ assists, and .500+ shooting from the field (17.4/5.9/5.1/ 0.583). Moore leads ACC in assists, is second in assist/turnover ratio (+2.83), sixth in scoring, third in field goal PCT. and 18th in rebounds.

Duke has hit 15+ three-pointers in back-to-back games for the second time in school history (2000-01).

Duke leads the ACC and ranks 25th in the NCAA in free throw percentage (0.777). Over the last three games, the Blue Devils have been shooting .849 from the charity line (45-of-53).

Duke also leads the ACC in field goal percentage (0.491, ranked 19th in the NCAA), scoring margin (+20.8, 10th), scoring offense (86.0, 7th).

With victories over then-No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 10 Kentucky, Duke joins Gonzaga and Seton Hall as the only teams this season to have multiple wins over AP top-10 teams.

Duke is one of the best ball-handling teams in the country, ranking third in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.99), eighth nationally in least revenue (9.3), 15th in revenue margin (+5, 6) and ninth in assists per game (18.5).

sophomore Mark Williams leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the NCAA with 3.1 blocked shots per game. Williams hit multiple shots eight times this season and 18 times in 33 games.

leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the NCAA with 3.1 blocked shots per game. Williams hit multiple shots eight times this season and 18 times in 33 games. Williams, who was seventh in the ACC by blocks last season, is one block short of matching his freshman tally of 32. HISTORY OF DUKE-ELON Duke and Elon will meet for the 26th time, with Duke holding a 20-5 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1911. Eighteen of the encounters took place between 1911 and 1936. Saturday is the eighth meeting since 2010, with the Blue Devils who have won the previous seven, including a 97-68 win behind 25 points from Marvin Bagley III in his Duke debut on November 10, 2017. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is 3-8, but after a 63-61 win over Winthrop on Wednesday to make a seven-game slip, Four Phoenix average in double-digit points, led by senior Torrence Watson’s 12.2. Sophomore Darius Burford averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 3.3 assists per game Elon head coach Mike Schrage is one of the 10 Mike Krzyzewskic ‘s former players or staffers who is currently the Head Coach of Division I. Schrage was Duke’s director of basketball operations from 2002-2008. Schrage, who graduated from Indiana in 1998 and was manager of IU under Bobby Knight, is in his third year as head coach of Elon. VIOLATION BURNING Duke averages 86.0 points and outpaces opponents by 20.8 points per game, both lead the ACC and are in the top 10 nationally. The Blue Devils lead the conference and are in the top 25 nationally in a number of other offensive categories, including field goal shooting, pitch percentage, assists, assist/turnover ratio, turnover margin, fewest turnovers, and fewest personal fouls. In addition, Duke is second in the ACC in three-pointers per game (9.0) and steals (9.0) , and leads the conference in blocks (5.1) Duke has hit 15+ three-pointers in back-to-back games (2000-01) last two games for the second time in school history and has four times .400+ in the first 10 games shot from behind the bow. AT THIS DATE Duke is always 16-4 when he plays on December 18 and has won seven in a row on this date. The Blue Devils are at home 5-1 to Duke last played on this date in 2018 — a 101-50 win at Princeton Cameron Indoor. THE BALL VALUES Duke is one of the best ball-handling teams in the country, ranking third in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.99), eighth in least turnover (9.3), 15th in turnover margin (+5.6 ) and ninth in assists (18.5) The Blue Devils posted a positive assists-to-turnover ratio in each of their last nine games after starting minus 1 in the opener against Kentucky (eight assists, nine turnovers) Duke has assisted on at least 44 percent of his field goals in every game since the opener (eight assists on 25 field goals vs. Kentucky) — and has been 64 percent or better six times this season. Duke commands 14.9 turnovers, an average of 9. 0 steals and has a +108 margin in points-off turnover score for the season. HISTORICAL PACE Junior Wendell Moore Jr. , is the only player in the nation to average 17.0+ points, 5.0+ rebounds, 5.0+ assists, and .500+ shooting from the field. power conference power to do this was Ohio State’s Evan Turner (20.4/9.2/6.0/.519) in 2010 — a first-team All-America pick and National Player of the Year that season. APP STATE GAME NOTES Appalachian State entered the game as the nation’s 18th highest-scoring defense team, with just 59.4 points per game. Duke’s 92 points were the most allowed by App, over 75 by Delaware in a 75-68 loss on Nov. 22. Duke had nine different players score 3+ points while eight different players had at least one rebound Junior Wendell Moore Jr. , recorded his eighth 20-point game in his career (fourth this season) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a career-best 4-of-4 from three-point range sophomores Mark Williams ended 3-of-3 from the away field with three blocks. Williams is 24-of-29 off the field over his last five games. Of his 42 field goals scored this season, 25 are dunks. CAMERON INDOOR STADIUM Duke set a record of 922-168 (.846) at Cameron Indoor, including 564-73 (.885) under Coach K Duke is 258-62 (.806) in regular-season ACC games at Cameron Indoor in the Coach K-era Duke has won more games at his current home venue than any team in college basketball Now in his 83rd season as the home of the Blue Devils, Duke has averaged 11.1 wins since the venue opened on January 6, 1940 – a 36-27 win over Princeton The Blue Devils have 18 undefeated home seasons, 11 of them under Coach K. #Good week

