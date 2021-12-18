Hockey notebook: The boys of Messsalonskee, a Class B North contender, start the season on the right track

The Messalonskee hockey team had reason to be optimistic as it went into the season with a roster full of key returnees and some impactful transfers.

One game in, and it’s so far, so good for the Eagles.

Five different players scored in a season-opening 6-3 win over Class B North contender Camden Hills on Wednesday in Rockport.

“The guys work really hard in training. We have a lot of competition in training day in, day out,” said Messalonskee sophomore coach Dennis Martin. “We have guys who work very hard, we are getting better every day. With the experience we have from last year, guys played, although it wasn’t really a season. In short, 18 of our 20 boys are back (from last year).”

Garrett Card led the Eagles with two goals, while Brady Doucette, Bryce Crowell, Owen Kirk and Andrew Beckwith also scored.

Martin said Messalonskee has three strong lines going into the season, a luxury for most Maine high school hockey teams, especially in Class B North.

“We had goals from all three of our lines (Wednesday night),” said Martin, whose team was helped with the transfers of Brandon Bearce and Cody Pawson. “We have three solid lines that we can play, and not really have to match with other teams. (Each line) does not descend so far from each other.”

While the Eagles have a veteran-heavy squad, Martin said there’s still work to be done as the season progresses.

“With COVID last year, we didn’t really have a lot of practice and a lot of consistency to do things,” Martin said. “At this point, training (Thursday) was already number 12. I think we had 17 (practices) last year. They get used to the systems we use. As a group it is a lot easier, they adapt to things much faster. We don’t have to start with everything. It makes a big difference. We can add something to it, instead of just starting backwards and working through it.”

The Black Tigers, a girls’ hockey cooperative made up of players from Winslow, Gardiner, Cony, Lawrence, Messalonskee, and Brewer, are trying to regain the momentum they had at the start of the season.

The group opened the season with three straight wins, but have since lost three straight wins, including losses to the Lewiston and Cheverus Class A teams. The final setback came on Thursday in a 5-3 decision for Yarmouth/Freeport.

“I like the 3-0 start we had in those first three games,” said head coach Bill Boardman. “Then we had Lewiston and Cheverus back to back, and those are two of the tough teams in the state. I don’t think we competed as well as we should have. We were leading 2-0 against Lewiston, so we were a little excited about that, but Lewiston is definitely a very strong program, a strong team. They came back on us and I think we were a bit flat once we got behind and didn’t compete for the full game. We didn’t participate in the third period and we have to overcome those kinds of things. I think that carried on into the Cheverus game where we kind of got flat against a solid team that has two solid lines that can skate and move the puck. ”

There have been many bright spots for the Black Tigers, especially junior goalkeeper Emma Michaud’s play. Boardman was also impressed with the play of his defenders, including Kylie Boardman, Jordin Williams, Evelyn Rousseau and Hannah Daigneault.

“Our (defense) and our goaltending have been strong, I’m very happy about that,” said Bill Boardman. “In the first three games we were able to get the puck on the ice and get it into the attack zone to score some goals. I think our strength so far, which I expected, has been our defensive play. Definitely looking to continue that.”

While most Maine central boys’ hockey teams have played at least one game, Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond will kick off its season against Capital Region on Saturday, which includes players from Maranacook, Winthrop, Spruce Mountain, Hall-Dale and Lawrence at 8 p.m. in the Ice Vault.

Cony finished 5-4 last season with head coach Shawn Johnson returning for his fifth season at the helm.

Capital Region will be looking for its first win after losing a 9-0 decision to Hampden Academy on December 11.

