Table tennis: “Ff” Lebrun offers the vice champion of France, Alexis in the Top 16 also in “France”

The two Lebrun brothers, Flix and Alexis, are exactly at the rendezvous of the knockout stage of the French Championship that kicked off this Friday in Cesson near Rennes. And the first already stood out by eliminating the 2020 finalist.

There are two Lebrun candidates in this 91st French Senior Championships. For three days, France’s top table tennis players compete for the five titles at stake (men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed). And if Alexis (18 years old) qualified through his national ranking in 2020, Flix (15 years old) took advantage of a wildcard (invitation) to participate in the “big leagues”.

And he has already thanked the organizers in his own way (or not!) by spending two laps, the first at the expense of Damien Llorca (Metz TT) 11-6 11-6 11-8 11-3 then and especially the second against vice-champion of France in title, Quentin Robinot (seeded n 6), teammate of his brother Alexis at the Pontoise-Cergy club (Pro A) on the score of 12-10 6-11 11-9 11-6 12 – 10. In the round of 16, whoever is coached by Nathanal Molin as part of the Montpellier Training Center will challenge an opponent, Lo De Nodrest (Thorign TT) barely superior on paper,” and within his reach, even if it will be very difficult, says his coach.

A double exile that challenges

This Saturday morning, in the quarterfinals of the doubles, Flix finds his older brother, who already provides a new medal for the family and the winner of the duel. It is the afternoon that we will also find Alexis in the round of 16 singles. The oldest of the duo, who is in the upper part of the table, is placed on 15 of these simple gentlemen. Exempt from the 1st round, the one hatched in Cesson by Jrmy Surault (physical trainer and trainer within the Montpellier structure) won in the 2nd round against Alexis Kouraichi (Nantes TT) 11-8 11-7 11-9 11-8 and he will find the other Robinot, Alexandre (SPO Rouen, seed n 4) who will be eager to avenge his brother by intervening family…

After his two successes in the Swedish league, he too will have his card to play, even if the setbacks are of a different kind than his entry into the running. So in eighth there will be two brothers with full Montpellier resources, who grew up in the cradle of the MTT, are residents of the Montpellier Training Center but unfortunately were forced into a double exile in Istres for Flix and in Pontoise for Alexis. there is something unreal about the situation. Last week the leaders of the Languedoc met with the politicians, it is only hoped that a solution will be found as soon as possible and that the Lebrun family will be the locomotive of a club that would make the happiness and pride of the metropolis . It is not their father, Stphane, also in Cesson of course, who would be the least happy…