As the winter months begin and Christmas approaches, the hockey season is now more than ever. Unfortunately for Auburn Tigers fans, the team will be taking a break during the college winter break, from December 10, 2021 to January 12, 2022. Still, that just means it’s a great time to learn more about the team and the game, getting carried away with the season, and generally increasing your understanding of hockey so that when the games come back, you can watch as an informed and engaged observer.

This column will work like a newsletter, with recurring segments and appearing weekly on Fridays. I hope the content in hockey will appeal to those new to hockey, those who are familiar with it, Auburn fans, and especially existing Auburn Hockey fans.

There’s a lot to talk about, so let’s get in.

First period: Q&A

I’ve found that part of the problem getting into the Auburns hockey team is that there just isn’t enough information about where they play, who they play against, etc. To answer some of those frequently asked questions, open I this week’s edition with a Q&A.

What exactly is this team? I didn’t know we had a hockey show.

Auburn Hockey is a club sports program operated by the Auburn Universitys Campus Recreation Department. The team plays with 86 other programs in the Collegiate Hockey Federation, one of two college club hockey leagues (the other is the ACHA, which Auburn used to play in). The Tigers compete in the Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference, or the SECHC, against 15 teams from the southeastern United States.

The current version of the Auburns hockey team has been around since 2010, when a bunch of students who wanted to play the game they loved banded together and created the program from scratch. Before that, there were small club teams that played independently near the university, but there were no unifying programs.

Who does the team play against?

Auburn mainly competes against SECHC teams; the current members of the conference are Georgia, Georgia Tech, FAU, south carolina, MTSU, Tennessee, be miss, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt, Lynn, Kennesaw State, State of Florida, and UAH. But just like the soccer team and the basketball team, they also play non-conference leagues. This season, for example, there have been non-con matches against ERAU and UCF.

Where do these guys play? Last time I checked, Auburn hadn’t built an ice rink.

The players drive all the way to Columbus, Georgia to play and practice. Although normally housed in The Ice Rink, a smaller facility on the side of the Columbus Civic Center, COVID-19 and the Columbus City Council have used the ice rink as a courthouse, pushing them to the Civic Center Arena every season 2021-22 at home.

What is the Collegiate Hockey Federation?

the CHF, also affectionately called The Fed (by me and me alone), is a collection of club hockey teams from colleges all over the United States. The teams playing in the league are divided into eight conferences, all of which can be found on the website.

Much like how the NCAA functions, college hockey has different levels of competition. Auburn competes in the CHFs D-II level, as do all SECHCs programs. Other schools in the area and across the country host ACHA DI teams, such as Liberty, Niagara, and Iowa State.

This concludes this week’s Q&A section. Check back next week for more valuable questions, such as:

How do the playoffs work?

What the hell are the positions in this game?

How do I get a hockey shirt?

Are they fighting? I want blood.

Can we pay millions of dollars to fire our head coach and replace him with an assistant?

All this and more will be in next week’s edition, so be sure to check in on Friday, December 24, where you’ll be sure to have nothing more urgent going on in your life.

Second period: Chat by the fire

Since I’m the CEO of the Auburns hockey program who oversees all off-ice operations, I think it’s good to have a section that provides insight into what goes on behind the scenes. This is a basic Cliff Notes overview of what goes into building the program each week and what fans can look forward to in the future.

What was worked on:

We have started designing for a small merchandise store that we hope to launch in late December or early January. Among the suggested items are t-shirts and hats, perfect for those who don’t have $130+ to spend on a jersey to represent the team.

The foundation of a booster club has been created thanks to our partnership with Blink Marketing, who can now provide us with the products needed to deliver benefits, such as physical advertising with games or special thank yous.

Recruiting live production staff to produce Hockey Night In Auburn as a digitally streamed program has begun. Auburn Hockey hopes to have integrated high-quality radio and video broadcasting into the team structure by the fall of 2022.

Audio elements for the team’s official radio show on 91.1 AWAY, Kicking Ice, are being built during this school holiday to ensure a professional level of quality.

Third period: five big things

These articles always close with five important information that any Auburn Hockey fan would want to know. These can be about the team, other teams, the league, the NHL or even recommending websites, podcasts or writers. It’s nice to reward readers for getting this far with the most valuable part of the article, in my opinion.

Auburn finally sticks to their spring schedule after a back-and-forth negotiation with Columbus over ice ages. The Tigers will play just a handful of home games to close out the year and aim to take on the #1 ranked Alabama at the end of January. Tampa Spartans some time afterwards. The signpost to round out the year will likely feature a combination of No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 Florida Atlantic, along with a potential opponent not attending the conference. After the conclusion of a packed week of finals pitting teams across the CHF, the Tigers have risen to number 11 in the national rankings and number 4 in the regional rankings in the Southeast. If they can maintain that position, the program will make it to the national tournament for the first time in history. Great things for a senior class that was taken a year from them by COVID-19. Maroon sweaters are back on sale for a limited time, and that caught the attention of some big fish. Three members of ESPN’s NHL broadcasting team have either: requested or approved a jersey from the club, which is big news for a team just starting to work on its social media presence. The University of Arizona D-II ACHA team is: get a brand new arena in Tuscon. This is a monumental step for desert hockey, but even more important for club hockey programs across the country. This approval for a hockey-specific facility proves that club teams in non-traditional markets have a path to getting a good home. That this will give the Wildcats a legit crowd and fan culture, and the value of that cannot be overstated. If you want to learn more about the ACHA or CHF, as well as the different teams and players that make up these two leagues, The hockey house podcast should be your first stop. Produced by current and former ACHA players, as well as traveling photographer extraordinaire David Herman, The hockey house is full of laughter, informative discussions and insight into how teams across the country are working to improve and grow the sport. It is a must listen if you are a hockey fan or a budding Auburn Hockey fan who wants to understand the climate around the team.

That will do it for this week. Be sure to come back for more the day before Christmas. Until then, good day and good hockey.