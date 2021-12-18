Duke Announces Spring Slate – Duke University





DURHAM Duke Men’s Tennis Head Coach Ramsey Smith announced the team’s spring schedule on Friday and is highlighted by 15 home games. The Blue Devils open the season with four consecutive home games starting on January 14, when they welcome Coastal Carolina to the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The following weekend, Duke will host UNC Wilmington (January 21) before Elon and North Carolina Central come to Durham for a double-header on January 23. Duke then heads out for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbia, SC, where it will face Liberty (January 29) and host the event in South Carolina of LSU (January 30). The Blue Devils will then stay away from home for games in Illinois (February 4) and Northwestern (February 6). Duke is at home against VCU and Kentucky on February 11 and 13, respectively, before competing in the National Team Indoors in Seattle, Washington, February 17-20. The Blue Devils then play nine of their next 12 games at home, starting with Campbell on February 26. Duke kicks off the ACC competition the following weekend when it welcomes Virginia (March 4) and Virginia Tech (March 6). Additional home games include North Carolina (March 16), Notre Dame (March 25), Louisville (March 27), Georgia Tech (April 1) and a double-header with Clemson and North Carolina A&T (April 3). The three road races on that stretch are at Florida State (March 11), Miami (March 13) and Boston College (March 18). Duke will conclude the regular season in NC State and Wake Forest on April 15 and 17, respectively. The Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia, will serve as the venue for the ACC Men’s Tennis Championships, taking place April 20-24. The NCAA tournament kicks off with the NCAA Regionals at select campus locations May 13-15, with the winners advancing to the NCAA Team Championships in Champaign, Illinois, May 19-22. The NCAA Individual Championships will follow the team championships from May 23-28. #Good week

