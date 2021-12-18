Australian Open 2022: Bernard Tomic tennis news

Bernard Tomic looks very different as he rebuilds his career and his body.

The 29-year-old made headlines this week after making a series of startling confessions about his career.

The revelations continued to flow and Tomic is now speaking openly about transforming his fitness ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

Speaking with the Gold Coast Bulletin this week, Tomic said his promising run at this year’s Australian Open has rekindled the fire in him and he hopes to crack the top 10 within a few years.

It has led to a lifestyle overhaul that he claims is the real deal this time around.

It includes a new commitment to the vegan lifestyle he’s been adopting for the past year and a pledge to avoid all alcohol.

I have stopped partying and drinking. I wake up every morning at 6 am. I run and do gym training and of course that includes tennis. It’s not easy, but I have to do it. Everything to get He has now told The Daily Telegraphhis transformation includes a pledge to avoid dating to focus on tennis.

The next time I’m in a relationship, I want to find real love, he said.

I want someone who is honest and wants the best for me.

People often only have their interests in mind.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bernard Tomic puts in the effort. Photo Glenn Hamposon Source: News Corp Australia

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bernard Tomic at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

I’ve had a lot of girlfriends in my life and it’s been a roller coaster ride.

Earlier this week Tomic opened on his complex relationships with Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios, his father John and ex-girlfriend Vanessa Sierra.

The former world’s number 17, re-out, romance with former reality TV contestant Sierra included his appearance on sexually suggestive photos on her Instagram page and adult site.

His relationship with Sierra was one of the first things Tomic raised on Tuesday during a Q+A with fans on his Instagram stories.

I mean guys, how many questions about her? You really want to know? I didn’t know she was that interesting, he said.

When asked about his time on an adult content site with Sierra, Tomic responded by posting a photo of him burying his face in his hand.

BIGGEST. REGRET. BY. MINE. LIFE, he wrote with the photo.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Bernard Tomic has some regrets. Photo: Instagram. Source: Instagram

Tomic, who stormed the stage with a fresh-faced 18-year-old by making it to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, says he is serious about his comeback

He is now ranked 254th in the world and played his last game in Kazakhstan in September, which he lost due to retirement.

He is recovering from a ligament injury and has given himself five weeks of prep to get back on top form and be ready for Australian Open qualifiers in January.

As part of his recent soul-searching, Kyrgios has also admitted that he wants to patch up his relationship with Australian tennis legend and current Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Tomic accused Hewitt in 2019 of favoring certain players in his Davis Cup rosters when their prickly relationship exploded with a series of heated, public swipes during the 2019 Australian Open.

Hewitt responded to Tomics’ claims by saying that Tomic had physically threatened his family.

Tomic responded at the time by calling Hewitt a liar.

Tomic has not played a Davis Cup since then.

The Gold Coast-based player now says he is ready to mend their rift.

Would love to patch things up. He’s done a lot for the sport, Tomic replied when asked about Hewitt.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> A returning Bernard Tomic shares why he’s vegan and why he stopped drinking as part of his new workout routine, and said anything to get back to the top. Source: Delivered

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bernard Tomic and his girlfriend Vanessa Sierra. Image: Delivered Source: Delivered

Tomic has bleached his normally dark hair, posting images of herself at the hairdresser with the caption: Fresh start. New cut.

He also says he is hungry and has a goal to reach the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings within a few years.

No one can stop me now but me. I’m working out, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m excited, he said.

Whatever it takes to get back to the top. Hard work pays off. I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I came back earlier and it’s time to set the record straight.