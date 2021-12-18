Canadian hopes hockey talk will save his Cree language

Calling NHL games in Cree is more than a dream come true for broadcaster Clarence Iron. It is also a way of preserving his language.

The 60-year-old broadcaster of Canoe Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan will bring the sport he loves to his community in a whole new way next month with the debut of Hockey Night in Canada in Cree.

It means a lot. We were losing our languages ​​across Canada, said Iron, who will be doing play-by-play in Plains Cree for the six NHL broadcasts in Canada. We were trying to save the Cree language. And it will help. Even to mention a hockey game in Cree, it’s a big thing.

Sportsnet and APTN have teamed up to broadcast in what is considered one of the most widely spoken indigenous languages ​​in the country.

Iron grew up listening to Hockey Night in Canada on the radio and worshiping broadcasters Foster Hewitt, Bob Cole and Danny Gallivan.

I’ve always dreamed of being involved in Hockey Night in Canada in some way. I had dreams, a vision, when I was younger, maybe someday. But I never thought I’d call it play-by-play in Cree. I thought maybe the English version, he said with a laugh.

As a child, Iron loved the Maple Leafs and the Oilers. Every once in a while he got the chance to go to Edmonton and watch hockey greats like Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky play.

I had the chance to see some big players then, he said.

He attended residential school, where he maintained his Cree language by talking to himself and secretly talking to his classmates.

In residential school, Iron also began practicing his play-by-play on the outdoor track.

When I wasn’t playing, I’d be outside the arena where there was a lot of snow and I’d be pretty much in the middle of the ice and I’d be yelling play-by-play, he said. Sometimes they could hear me and told me to shut up because I was a bit too loud.

In the mid-1990s, Iron was invited to host some native hockey tournaments in English, and he would also do a few minutes in Cree. He went on to name matches in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, as well as some high school boxing and soccer matches.

However, Iron battled alcoholism and drug addiction and spent time on the streets in several cities in Canada.

After working on his recovery, he landed a job as an announcer with CFNK radio in Pinehouse, Saskatchewan, about 215 miles (350 kilometers) north of Prince Albert. His show, in which he talks about local, regional and national news, is livestreamed online and attracts listeners from all over the country and even from Russia.

Iron’s love for hockey never faded and in March 2019, he made history by doing play-by-play for the first-ever Cree broadcast of an NHL game.

Since then, he has called several games for Rogers Hometown Hockey in Cree.

When we first started, we had really good feedback, said Iron. People really liked what I was doing, calling Cree, especially some of the elders.

However, taking part in the broadcasts has not been easy.

To get to the studio in Winnipeg, Iron has to get a lift for the two and a half hour drive to La Ronge, Saskatchewan. From there, it flies to Saskatoon, then to Calgary, then to Winnipeg. If he’s lucky, you’ll get a direct flight from Saskatoon to Winnipeg, he said.

There is also a lot of work involved in calling games. Iron has already begun studying the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators rosters in preparation for a game between the sides on Jan. 15.

It takes a while. You have to remember the names and the numbers. It is not easy. You have to do a little homework, he said.

I learned and even practiced some of the Cree terms such as center ice, defensive face-off, hat-trick, penalty, penalty area, short-handed, wrist shot. You have to learn all those words. We had them before, it’s just to put them in a game. You have to think fast.

Hockey Night in Canada at Cree games include Edmonton in Montreal on January 29, Vancouver in Toronto on March 5, Edmonton in Calgary on March 26, Montreal in Toronto on April 9, and Toronto in Florida on April 23.

____

NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMore AP