Mubadala Tennis World Championship: Rafael Nadal loses to Andy Murray, but both are happy





Rafael Nadal deemed his unofficial return to competition in Abu Dhabi as a “positive start” after he fell to Andy Murray in a high-quality exhibition game on Friday. In a battle between two former world number one, the Scot won 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Nadal, who had just played two games in six months after a foot injury that ruled him out of Wimbledon and the US Open, was back in action for the first time since August. “I think I’ve done a lot of things well and other things, obviously after a long period of time, I need to get back, some things when you’re under the competition by itself,” Nadal said after facing Murray for the first time since 2016 . “Now I have to think more, or if you do not have this extra time to make the right decisions.” “Overall it was a positive game, I even had my chances to win that second set.” “It’s just a good start. I’ve played even better than what I thought a few weeks ago.” The 20-time Grand Slam champion says he only started playing practice sets two days ago. “In Mallorca for the past five months, I played zero of these matches. I did exercises and tried to get a little more control of the normal evolution of the foot,” said Nadal. On Wednesday, Nadal trained in Abu Dhabi with world number 14 Denis Shapovalov, who was impressed. “He killed me on the field yesterday, so I think he’s feeling pretty good,” said the 22-year-old Canadian. Another intense session came against the world’s number 5, Andrey Rublev, who said their two and a half hour hit had left him “destroyed”. Meanwhile, Murray was pleased with his two victories in the Abu Dhabi exhibition so far, having beaten fellow Brit Daniel Evans on Thursday for throwing Nadal out. Murray put in a strong performance on Friday, serving well and moving comfortably with his metal hip. “I saw him play well,” said Nadal. “I think he played good tennis last year and it seems like he can play more often now with less restrictions. I see him moving well.” Nadal plans to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP 250 event ahead of the Australian Open. There is a vaccine mandate for all players who want to be part of the action at Melbourne Park in January and Nadal was asked if he was behind such a decision. promoted “I’m not with or without, I’m just following what the health organization says,” Nadal said. “I don’t pretend to know more than the allowed people say.” Topics mentioned in this article

