WBB travels to Seton Hall on Sunday

Full Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE The Marquette women’s basketball team (8-2, 2-0 BIG EAST) heads to South Orange, New Jersey, this weekend to face Seton Hall (4-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) in the Walsh Gymnasium, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. (CT). The game will air on FS1, with John Fanta (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) on the phone. Live stats are available on GoMarquette.com.

The Golden Eagles are off to an 8-2 start to the 2021-22 season, including a 2-0 record in conference play with wins over Xavier and Butler. Most recently, MU recorded an 89-65 home win over North Dakota on Dec. 11, a game that took it from start to finish. Marquette enters Sunday’s game with a four-game winning streak, with an average win margin of 18.5 points in those games.

MU’s strong defense has once again been the showpiece this season, with opponents best in the league up to 53.6 points per game. Over the year, teams shoot just 35.7 percent (208-of-582) from the floor and 24.0 percent (36-of-150) from behind the arch when facing the Golden Eagles, holding the ball 17, Flip 3 times per game.

Seton Hall was picked third in the BIG EAST preseason caucuses, one spot ahead of Marquette but off to a 0-2 start in the league (losing to UConn and St. John’s). The Pirates go into the weekend 4-5 overall, including a 2-3 record at home. Seton Hall is coming off a 68-56 home loss against UCF. It is led by Anthony Bozzella, who is in his ninth season with the program.

Statistically, the Pirates were led by junior guard Lauren Park-Lane, who has an average of 18.4 points and a lead of 6.6 assists per game in the league.

EXPLORE THE PIRATES

Seton Hall finished the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 14-7, including an 8-4 at home.

The Pirates finished 12-5 in BIG EAST play and finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak to finish third in the final standings. It fell to Creighton, 83-76, in the first round of the conference tournament.

Seton Hall enters Sunday’s game with a 4-5 record, winning at Mount St. Mary’s, Lehigh, Toledo and Princeton. It has lost three of its last four games and is 0-2 in the league.

Junior guard Lauren Park-Lane was the team’s best statistical performance this season, with an average of 18.4 points per game, third in the BIG EAST and an industry-leading 6.6 assists per game. She has scored 20+ points five times this season.

Seton Hall leads the conference in free throw percentage with 78.9 percent (112-of-142). In addition, the Pirates are in second place in the entire league with just 14.0 turnover per game.

ALL-TIME SERIES AGAINST SETON HALL

Sunday’s game marks the 26th all-time meeting between Marquette and Seton Hall, a series that began in 2006.

MU has won eight of the past eleven games, but Seton Hall has won the last two.

In 2020-21, the teams met only once (game in Milwaukee was canceled due to COVID), a 77-66 win for the Pirates.

Marquette is 5-7 all-time in South Orange.

START FIVE

The Golden Eagles are 29-9 in conference action under Coach Duffy.

Coach Duffy makes the best coaching start in three seasons of any coach in the history of the program. She has an overall mark of 51-17 (.750) at Marquette.

The Golden Eagles are 41-1 under Coach Duffy when they lead at halftime and 29-2 when they turn the ball less often than their opponent.

MU is 28-3 when he scores more than 70 points under Coach Duffy and 34-3 when he shoots more free throws than his opponent.

In the 68 games of the Coach Duffy era, the Golden Eagles have defeated their opponents in 58 of those games (record 46-12).

MU TIES ALL-TIME ASSIST MARK VS NORTH DAKOTA

In Marquette’s 89-65 win over North Dakota on Dec. 11, the team recorded 33 assists in 40 baskets made to equal the program’s record for assists in a game.

The record of 33 assists remained untouched for more than 30 years (1/6/88 vs UIC).

Eight different MU players recorded two or more assists, led by Chloe Marotta’s career-high eight.

DEFENSE reign supreme for GOLDEN EAGLES

Marquette has built a reputation for strong defense under Coach Duffy, an area in which it continues to excel this season.

MU keeps opponents at the highest 53.6 points per game.

Over four games in the month of December, Marquette opponents averaged just 52.3 points per game.

Over the year, teams shoot just 35.7 percent (208-of-582) from the floor and 24.0 percent (36-of-150) from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles have commanded 17.3 turnovers on 8.5 steals per game.

LAST TIME OFF

Marquette recorded an 89-65 win over North Dakota at the Al McGuire Center on Dec. 11.

The Golden Eagles provided 33 assists on 40 shots, equaling the program’s record for a single game.

MU shot a season-best 58.0 percent (40-of-69) from the field.

Lauren Van Kleunen led all scorers with her second consecutive 20+ points game, finishing with 20 points on 10-for-11 shooting.