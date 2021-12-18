Andy Murray beats rusty Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition event | tennis news

Former world number one Andy Murray passed Rafa Nadal 6-3 7-5 on Friday in the Spaniard’s comeback match at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi to set up a meeting with the Russian Andrey Rublev.

More than five years after their last meeting, both players got off to an impressive start, but Scot’s superior match practice learned that he saved a break point in the third game of the match, then broke himself to easily claim the first set.

“Me and Rafa have played so many difficult games over the years… we’ve both had injury issues and it’s just great to have the chance to be back on the court with him,” said Murray.

Nadal, who made his first appearance since the Washington Open in August due to a foot injury, added: “Extraordinary to be back in a league … at the same time we haven’t played each other in a while. Super happy to have Andy on this great level playing.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion fought bravely in the second set and saved a number of break opportunities, but it was Murray who secured the crucial break at 5-5 before serving to secure the win in an hour and 50 minutes.

“For me this is a comeback. It was not a bad game for me. After a long time on a professional track, so positive feelings,” added Nadal.

Rublev defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5) 3-6 6-4 in the other semifinal.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.