Colorado Avalanche shut down after COVID outbreak

The NHL announced Friday afternoon that three teams will no longer be allowed to play. These three teams include the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and Colorado avalanche.

After a wild, tumultuous game against the Nashville Predators which probably shouldn’t have been played, the Avs now have the opportunity to recover from both injuries and COVID cases.

Yesterday, Andre Burakovsky and JT Compher were added to the COVID protocol list just days after Devon Toews was added. A few minutes before the game, Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar also joined the list.

Also, the scary situation from last night is that Makar was doing the warm-ups with the Avs on the ice in Nashville. Especially then everyone came into contact with the virus through each other due to Makar’s presence in the locker room and on the ice before the game.

Makar was warming up with the team and was drawn just before the match started. That means that certainly everyone has come into contact with COVID if they hadn’t already. I can’t believe I’m watching them play this game tonight. #GoAvsGo Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 17, 2021

Both teams played very shorthanded last night and it was just an ugly affair from the start with a 5-2 loss as a result. Another oddity was that halfway through the first period, Jack Johnson got a second negative test. After his second negative test, he donned his gear and joined the team on the bench in a strange twist.

With the uncertainty of last night’s game in the air due to the COVID outbreak raging through the team a few minutes earlier, there was a vote on whether or not the team would play last night, according to Elliotte Friedman. They voted to continue anyway, and now have to face the consequences of their actions. However, Mikko Rantanen told the press in the postgame availability that there was no formal vote and Jared Bednar was simply asking what everyone else wanted to do.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Avs were given the choice of whether or not to play tonight because of the number of positive tests. They chose to do this#GoAvsGo Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 17, 2021

Avs deputy captain Mikko Rantanen: “We came to play a hockey game.” He said they had enough players to play and there was no formal team vote on whether or not to play. “We had a full lineup when we left Denver and then guys dropped in today. … No apologies.” Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 17, 2021

Jared Bednar said there was an option not to play, but everyone was willing to play. “I just went to our players and said ‘hey, what do you want to do?'” Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 17, 2021

This is now the third time the Avs have been closed due to COVID in the team dating back to last season. Due to the lack of a taxi crew this year, no cap exemption for players with COVID and easing restrictions, the NHL is seeing things flare up across the league. This is not only a problem in the NHL, but the new Omicron variant is known all over the sports world.

This will all come as the NHL deciphers what to do with new protocols, potential vaccine booster recommendations, Olympics entry, etc. It will be telling to see where the NHL goes when it comes to another potential shutdown between the US/Canada, the Winter Olympics and the risks associated with them and another planning nightmare on their hands.

Despite the Avs being 100% vaccinated, the world is still alive and adapting in this nearly two-year global pandemic. While we can discuss the validity of vaccines, this is not the time or place for that. We can just hope that all players, staff and their families are safe and stay healthy or get healthier for this extended holiday.

Until then, we’ll be without Avs hockey. Stay safe everyone, treat each other well, wear a mask, get vaccinated if you can, and see you when the Avs return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, December 27 at 8:00 PM MT.