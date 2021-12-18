Sports
Colorado Avalanche shut down after COVID outbreak
The NHL announced Friday afternoon that three teams will no longer be allowed to play. These three teams include the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and Colorado avalanche.
After a wild, tumultuous game against the Nashville Predators which probably shouldn’t have been played, the Avs now have the opportunity to recover from both injuries and COVID cases.
Yesterday, Andre Burakovsky and JT Compher were added to the COVID protocol list just days after Devon Toews was added. A few minutes before the game, Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar also joined the list.
Also, the scary situation from last night is that Makar was doing the warm-ups with the Avs on the ice in Nashville. Especially then everyone came into contact with the virus through each other due to Makar’s presence in the locker room and on the ice before the game.
Makar was warming up with the team and was drawn just before the match started. That means that certainly everyone has come into contact with COVID if they hadn’t already. I can’t believe I’m watching them play this game tonight. #GoAvsGo
Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 17, 2021
Both teams played very shorthanded last night and it was just an ugly affair from the start with a 5-2 loss as a result. Another oddity was that halfway through the first period, Jack Johnson got a second negative test. After his second negative test, he donned his gear and joined the team on the bench in a strange twist.
With the uncertainty of last night’s game in the air due to the COVID outbreak raging through the team a few minutes earlier, there was a vote on whether or not the team would play last night, according to Elliotte Friedman. They voted to continue anyway, and now have to face the consequences of their actions. However, Mikko Rantanen told the press in the postgame availability that there was no formal vote and Jared Bednar was simply asking what everyone else wanted to do.
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Avs were given the choice of whether or not to play tonight because of the number of positive tests. They chose to do this#GoAvsGo
Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 17, 2021
Avs deputy captain Mikko Rantanen: “We came to play a hockey game.” He said they had enough players to play and there was no formal team vote on whether or not to play.
“We had a full lineup when we left Denver and then guys dropped in today. … No apologies.”
Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 17, 2021
Jared Bednar said there was an option not to play, but everyone was willing to play.
“I just went to our players and said ‘hey, what do you want to do?'”
Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 17, 2021
This is now the third time the Avs have been closed due to COVID in the team dating back to last season. Due to the lack of a taxi crew this year, no cap exemption for players with COVID and easing restrictions, the NHL is seeing things flare up across the league. This is not only a problem in the NHL, but the new Omicron variant is known all over the sports world.
This will all come as the NHL deciphers what to do with new protocols, potential vaccine booster recommendations, Olympics entry, etc. It will be telling to see where the NHL goes when it comes to another potential shutdown between the US/Canada, the Winter Olympics and the risks associated with them and another planning nightmare on their hands.
Despite the Avs being 100% vaccinated, the world is still alive and adapting in this nearly two-year global pandemic. While we can discuss the validity of vaccines, this is not the time or place for that. We can just hope that all players, staff and their families are safe and stay healthy or get healthier for this extended holiday.
Until then, we’ll be without Avs hockey. Stay safe everyone, treat each other well, wear a mask, get vaccinated if you can, and see you when the Avs return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, December 27 at 8:00 PM MT.
Sources
2/ https://www.milehighhockey.com/2021/12/17/22841715/colorado-avalanche-shut-down-after-covid-outbreak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]