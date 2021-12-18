Stream, start time, how to watch, Joe Root, Steve Smith

England have started day three of the second Ashes Test positively as the partnership between Joe Root and Dawid Malans has passed 50.

The tourists started the day on 2-17 and were only inches from disaster when Dawid Malan shoved a ball past his stumps at Jyhe Richardson in the second left of the day.

However, the pair settled in and drove the ball with confidence onto a field in Adelaide that looked at its best to save.

Interestingly enough, Australia chose to go through with Michael Neser instead of Mitchell Starc to open proceedings. Starc made his first breakthrough under lights when he had Rory Burns caught by Steve Smith.

Neser was supposed to be about to finish after lightning stopped play last night, but moved on on day three to team Richardson with the ball.

Lyon was introduced after about an hour of play with Australian great Mark Waugh who immediately questioned the tactic, with Australia having several men close to Root’s leg side but none under his eye on the outside.

I’m not happy with this pitch, Waugh said on Fox Cricket. It tells him to bowl straight.

Lyon immediately threatened, with Marnus Labuschagne unable to hold a solid shot at Malan at close range before ripping a vicious breakout down the left-handed perimeter.

Root then almost hollowed out in the depth of a top edge sweep/

Past former Ashes opponents Michael Vaughan and Jason Gillespie identified Lyon as the main man

ENGLAND BIG SAYS NOTHING WORKS FOR TOURISTS

Vaughan previously chided England for having done nothing right so far on what is fast becoming a nightmare tour down under.

12 to 2 and the skipper has to leave much too early. Pretty much every aspect of this test team isn’t working on this tour so far, but let’s face it, it’s been the same story against the better teams for a long time, Vaughan tweeted.

As Vaughan went on and on, Kevin Pietersen suggested that the series would never become a competition.

Foolish to even think England would be quite competitive in this #axis with everything else going on off the pitch, Pietersen tweeted.

Much easier for Aus at HOME!

Much harder for ENG with all the crap going on here!

Pietersen added later: Burns & Hameed left early. I’ve said it before that the system is flawed!

England could have had further problems heading into day three with wild weather causing the game to be halted early.

Debutant Michael Neser and remembered pacesetter Jhye Richardson really started to get moving late on day two and will be back to pick up where they left off.

The same goes for the leader of the attack Mitchell Starc, who caught his rabbit Rory Burns in the briefs late in the last session of the second day.

Neser picked up his first Test scalp when Haseeb Hameed broke one off to Starc halfway through.

Kerry OKeeffe believes it will be up to Joe Root and Dawid Malan to save England’s chances of making this Ashes series competitive when they resume on a crucial day for the tourists.

The Ashes is on the line tomorrow, guys, and it’s on Root and Malan’s bat, OKeeffe said on Fox Cricket.

The fighters. Can they tonize? They have to.

IT HAS ONLY GOT WORSE

Englands brutal Ashes campaign has so far only been aggravated by harsh penalties for a slow over-rate in the first Test, which has seen the side dock eight ICC World Test Championship points – three more than previously stated.

Last week England were awarded five WTC points – one for each over they fell short – but closer examination revealed the game was eight overs short, meaning the penalty has been increased to eight.

It leaves England languishing as second to last on the ICC WTC table, while players were also fined 100 percent of their first Test Fee for the violation.

England were eight overs short (not five overs as previously announced) but were only fined 100 percent of match money because of the cap, the ICC said.

However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and should reflect the actual number of penalty overs that a team fails to meet the minimum requirement under clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Terms of Play, therefore they are penalized with one point for each over they were short.

MIND GAMES FOR GREEN

Test talent Cameron Greens tripping with the bat on the Ashes stage is as much a product of his psyche as anything else, says former bowler Kerry OKeeffe.

Green, one of the brightest prospects in Australian cricket, has hit a wall of sorts in his testing career, with the 22-year-old repeatedly falling for balls aimed at the stumps.

Earlier this series, Green took his first Test wicket after a long wait, but later admitted he was concerned he might have celebrated too much.

This admission, OKeeffe told Fox Cricket, was indicative of a bigger problem for Green.

Two things about Cameron Green – he’s six feet and he’s not a boss, he said.

When he got that first test wicket earlier this summer, he asked his teammates Do you think I celebrated too much? Come on, you’re six feet!

If he strikes, he is cautious early. He has such hitting range, but bowling lines see their chances against him early on because he loses his front shoulder and doesn’t quite go off the stump. He’s getting hesitant, we saw him shoulder arms on nothing in Brisbane. This is a concern.

It’s more about his psyche. This is a man who can own an innings, we’ve seen him in Shield cricket and he’s dominant, he’s a boss but there’s something about his makeup that’s like, Am I really part of it?

The moment he feels he belongs, he will make Australia proud.

CUMMINS STRENGTHENED BY QUARANTINE NEWS

The good news continues to pour in for the Australian Test side, with captain Pat Cummins currently set to avoid being isolated in New South Wales, where he has returned due to Covid protocols.

Cummins was sent into isolation in Adelaide and banned from the second test after being called a close contact at a restaurant

Fox Cricket border rider Kath Loughnan confirmed on Saturday afternoon that Cummins is set to avoid isolation requirements in his home state.

He has left South Australia and the good news for Pat Cummins is that he is not required to isolate himself in New South Wales at this stage, she said.

That’s because the restaurant he visited here in Adelaide three days ago hasn’t been listed as a place of great concern on the New South Wales government website.

At this stage he can train and bowl and prepare for the Boxing Day Test match.

I imagine he will be laying down peacefully once he arrives in Sydney and just spending time with his partner and newborn child and training.

TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson