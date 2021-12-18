Sports
Kohli-Ganguly tiff shows what hasn’t changed about Indian cricket. Smells like the Chappell era
for the first time, perhaps, in his 13-year career, Team Indias Test captain Virat Kohli broke from the de-facto protocol of talking about the game at Wednesday’s virtual pre-tour press conference, exposing the cracks in captain- board relationships. Just days after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in an interview that he had spoken to Kohli and told him the selectors didn’t want too much leadership because of two skippers in the white-ball format, Kohli spoke to the council’s head board opposed, claiming that he had not asked to remain T20I skipper when he had decided to resign.
The decision to name Rohit Sharma as the white-ball skipper, who replaces Kohli, was buried at the end of a press release announcing Indias Test squad for South Africa. That such an important detail tells almost like a footnote what is wrong between the board and the captain. It has opened a can of worms with conflicting statements from Ganguly and Kohli, now just the captain of the red ball. To bring the focus back to cricket administration in general and the relations between board and captain in particular with his press conference, Virat Kohli is the newsmaker of ThePrints. this week.
Kohli and Ganguly
What happened to Kohli has at least two precedents in the history of Indian cricket, both involving Sunil Gavaskar. At first, Gavaskar replaced Venkatraghavan as captain of the air, on the way back from the UK tour in 1979 came the announcement of the pilot. In 1984 it was Kapil Dev who was replaced for a draw at Eden Gardens.
After Kohli highlighted the underlying tension between him and the office holders, Ganguly refused to fan the flames. The BCCI president said no statements, no press conference to the media on Thursday and asked for the matter to be referred to the board of directors.
Kohli may not have been the perfect skipper, he had never won an ICC limited overs trophy in his three attempts, but his ODI average of 72.65 (batting average for a captain) and his impeccable captaincy record in white ball cricket guarantee transparency and clear communication. Or at least a thank you note, not like the one that took to Twitter as a belated realization.
India played 95 ODI matches under his leadership from 2018 to 2021, winning 65 of them. He outperforms his predecessors MS Dhoni (59.52 percent) and Sourav Ganguly (53.90 percent) with a win rate of 70.43 in the 50-over format. In shortest form, Kohli led the team in 50 T20I matches, winning 30 of them with an 81.81 win rate.
Kohli, largely known for sticking to the script in media interactions and keeping a safe distance from difficult questions except those about Mohammad Shamis trolling during the World Cup, betrayed his tradition, asking questions about captaincy and relations with the board. It was almost as if the test captain was directing the interaction in a certain direction.
Ganguly vs Kohlic
India’s top ODI batsman in the ICC world rankings expressed his views at the press conference ahead of the South Africa tour when he said he had never been asked to continue as T20 skipper. Kohli claimed that the cricket board received it very well and that it was a progressive step in the right direction.
In an interview with the news agencyPTIAon December 9, the BCCI chief had said that once Kohli refused to remain on as the T20 skipper, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee had decided to hand over the ODI reins to Rohit, as the national team could not afford too much leadership. afford having two separate captains in white ball cricket.
During his virtual press service, Kohli emphasized that his communication with the BCCI was clear. Whatever was said about the communication that took place about the decision taken was inaccurate, he said in a clear reference to Gangulys’ statement.
I was contacted an hour and a half before the selection meeting on 8 (December) for test series and there has been no prior communication with me at all since announcing my decision on the T20 captaincy. The main selector discussed the test team that we both agreed to. Before I ended the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain I replied to, okay, fine, he said, recounting the sequence of events.
After Rohit was banned from the Test series due to a hamstring injury, some media reports claimed Kohli had requested a break citation to name his daughter’s first birthday on January 11. But Kohli put those speculations to rest ahead of the South Africa tour, saying he was and is always available for the roster for ODIs.
Ghosts from the past
It’s hard to miss the irony of the Kohli-Ganguly-BCCI controversy. The BCCI chief also happens to be the former skipper, previously the first all-powerful captain to see India.
In 2005 Ganguly was where Kohli is in 2021. He was sacked as captain of the national team and eventually dropped out of the team as well.
By his own confession to the Bengali newspaperSangbad Pratidine in 2020, Ganguly described the stage referred to as the biggest setback in his cricket career and called his relegation an absolute injustice.
Recalling the most difficult phase of his career, the former Indian skipper had blamed then-head coach Greg Chappell on the BCCI and a leaked letter.
He had emphasized that a cricket team should be like a family and that differences of opinion should be resolved through dialogue. Everyone was involved in the plan to drop me, Ganguly had claimed.
India will play a series of three tests against South Africa in Centurion led by Kohlis from December 26. The three-match ODI series kicks off on January 19. But right now cricket is not the buzzword, Kohli and captain is.
Views are personal.
(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)
