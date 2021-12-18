Sports
Flames among 3 NHL teams shut down over holiday season amid mounting COVID-19 cases
- NHL closes three teams
- Canadiens-Brown match postponed
- Jets to reduce capacity at home
- Leafs adds four players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
- Motteook listed by Canucks
- NHL takes out Flames, Avalanche and Panthers during holiday
- Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins added to COVID protocol
- NFL moves 3 week matches 15
- US athletes don’t need a COVID-19 booster to compete in Beijing
- OHL braces for more uncertainty about COVID-19 with capacity reduction
The Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have all been shut down until after the holidays due to COVID concerns, the National Hockey League announced.
Due to the shutdown of the three teams, the following matches have been postponed:
- Calgary:Dec 18 vs. Columbus; Dec 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec 23 vs. Seattle.
- Colorado: Dec 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec 20 in Detroit; December 22 at Buffalo; Dec 23 in Boston.
- Florida:December 18 at Minnesota; Dec 21 in Chicago; Dec 23 against Nashville.
The Flames also announced that center Mikael Backlund and another member of the team’s support staff entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday, bringing the number of people in the organization to 32.
A total of 19 players and 13 club staff are currently in isolation for a team hit hard by an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Habs-Brown postponed
Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center has been postponed, the NHL announced on Friday.
A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers in the arena behind closed doors on Thursday night, at the request of health officials in Quebec amid mounting COVID-19 infections.
The Canadiens defeated the Flyers 3-2, while Jonathan Drouin was the lone goalscorer in a shootout.
“We have accepted this request to ensure the health and safety of our supporters and communities,” the Habs said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
Currently, vaccine passports are required to attend major sporting events in Quebec, and face coverings are intended to be worn at all times. No capacity limit has been set. The Bell Center can accommodate more than 21,000 fans.
On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases, the highest daily total since January 3, when Quebec plunged into the second wave of the virus.
WATCH l Sports leagues grapple with the threat of mounting outbreaks:
Boston has added players to its COVID protocol list in the past three days, but did play against the Islanders in New York on Thursday.
The Bruins return to the ice on Sunday in Ottawa. The Canadiens resume their schedule Monday on the road against the New York Islanders.
Jets to reduce capacity at home games
The Winnipeg Jets have announced that their games at the Canada Life Center will be limited to 50 percent of capacity between December 21 and January 11, 2022 to comply with Manitoba Health’s announced public health ordinance on Friday.
Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues will continue at full capacity.
Leafs adds 4 players to the list of COVID-19 protocols
The Toronto Maple Leafs canceled their training in Vancouver on Friday as a precaution after captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot were also added to the protocol.
Later on Friday, the team also added forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza.
Striker Alex Steeves and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom were recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.
Toronto was scheduled to play in Calgary on Thursday, but that game was cancelled.
WATCH l How COVID-19 Affects the NHL Season:
The Leafs say all players and traveling staff were tested for COVID-19 in Vancouver on Thursday. The club was notified of the test results Friday morning and each individual will undergo additional testing.
Toronto is scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Saturday before visiting the Seattle Kraken expansion on Sunday.
The Canucks have five players on COVID-19 protocol after forward Tyler Motte was added to the list on Friday.
NFL moves 3 games
The NFL has moved three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas in Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington in Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regular players on Saturday, so the game is now slated to start at 5 p.m. EST on Monday. It is broadcast by NFL Network.
“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after consultation with the NFLPA, as we see a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week, resulting in a significant increase in the number of cases across the league,” he said. the NFL in a statement. . “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”
Previously, the NFL had no plans to reschedule games due to coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “may be in play.” But recent developments with the ommicron strain of COVID-19 have changed league thinking, as have several league-wide outbreaks going into week 15 of the season.
“We will do everything we can, in accordance with the underlying health and safety principles, to play our full schedule within the current 18 weeks,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to the 32 clubs and approved by the AP. is received. “Each team is required to have their team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. There is no right to postpone a match and matches will not be postponed or rescheduled due to roster issues affecting a particular position group or a meet a certain number of players.
“If matches are postponed, we will do everything we can to minimize the competitive and economic burden on the participating teams.”
Nugent-Hopkins added to protocol
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Edmonton Oilers announced Friday.
Nugent-Hopkins joins Devin Shore, who was added to the list on Thursday, Ryan McLeod and Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who was also placed in the league’s protocol earlier this week.
US athletes don’t need a COVID-19 booster to compete in Beijing
U.S. athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Games will not need to get COVID-19 booster shots, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Friday.
The USOPC said in September that all U.S. athletes hoping to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics should be vaccinated but not require boosters, even as the United States sees an increase in cases and the Omicron variant gains ground. gets land.
“At this time, there is no mandate for a booster vaccine,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said on a conference call after the final meeting of the board of directors in 2021.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organizers of the Beijing Olympics have not required athletes to be vaccinated for the Games from February 4-20, but participants who have not received a COVID-19 injection must be quarantined for 21 days undergo before they can participate.
The IOC did not require athletes competing in this summer’s Games in Tokyo to be vaccinated, although it did encourage it.
OHL braces for more uncertainty with capacity reduction
The Ontario Hockey League has seen another of its clubs sidelined by COVID-19.
The OHL announced Friday that the Flint Firebirds have suspended all team activities because 11 members of their organization tested positive.
The league says all affected players and staff are “currently asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms”.
Flint represents the third major outbreak of the coronavirus on the junior circuit this season.
The Sudbury Wolves had postponed six of their games after 12 positive cases were discovered two weeks ago.
Matches with Flint and Erie, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been postponed.
The league also announced Friday that it was postponing two games with the Niagara IceDogs due to COVID-19 protocols.
The OHL has had to scratch a total of 18 games this season due to COVID-19, 12 of which this week.
The competition requires all players, staff, officials and bats to be vaccinated.
