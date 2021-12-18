Wahid Oshodi: Rising Profile of a Table Tennis Enthusiast

Since his appointment as president of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, his profile as an experienced table tennis manager has continued to rise. The Old Boy of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos would later become a member of the ITTF Nomination Committee, Chairman, ITTF Nomination Committee, Vice President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF). Wahid Enitan Oshodi recently made history at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) when he emerged as the highest-vote candidate in the election of the World Organization’s Executive Vice President. He believes his election to the ITTF Executive Committee (EC) would raise the profile of the sport in Nigeria and Africa, writes Kunle Adewale

For Enitan Oshodi, his election as Executive Vice President of the World Organization means that Africa now has a strong voice in the direction in which ITTF will grow.

My election along with Prof Alaa Meshref of Egypt will ensure that Africa has a prominent voice in the direction in which the ITTF will grow. The ITTF carries out many projects to ensure the commercial viability of our sport and with our presence on the executive committee, we will ensure that Africa does not lag behind and keep pace with the rest of the world. Of course I am here to serve all of our 227 worldwide Affiliate Federations and we would do this by working closely with the Presidents of Continental Federations and Affiliate Societies.

Table tennis evolves daily and I am happy to contribute my quota during this crucial period. I believe we have the capacity to be a top three sport worldwide. We have the most gifted athletes in our sport and we, the administrators, must continue to find ways to project our athletes and develop our sport, the University of Lagos graduate engineer said.

When asked about his immediate goals as ITTF Vice President, Oshodi responded: Two key areas I will focus on are improving youth development and creating top-class events across the continent. Africa has a lot of fantastic young players and we need to help them develop their skills and become top players. We’ve been doing this for a while, but this new feature will be a huge help in finding resources to help these young boys and girls in their development. They need the best coaches and they have to attend international tournaments to test themselves. Being a part of the World Table Tennis tour is very important to be the best. We must continue to produce top events that will attract the best players to Africa.

We in Nigeria saw the effect of hosting the Lagos International Open on our players. It helped them play against top players and different styles. I am convinced that we can produce more world class players like Quadri Aruna and others.

The NTTF is trying to accelerate the development of some of the best young boys and girls discovered in our tournaments earlier this year. We need to start creating more opportunities for these youngsters to play at a much younger age with the right equipment and not with makeshift tables and the like. The NTTF is on the right track, but more money needs to be found to do this job and improve our players. I will work with them to see how we can deploy these resources, he noted.

Oshodi admitted, however, that he was surprised by the election results.

I was really surprised. Although, along with my supporters, I had quiet confidence. We had the support of all of Africa. We had managed to unite Africa earlier in the year in the ATTF elections, where I had emerged unopposed as Vice President. They were the same good people who had encouraged me and insisted that I run for Vice President of the ITTF, so we had a good foundation to start with. The president of the ATTF and our own president in Nigeria Ishaku Tikon led from the front.

When the results were announced, I was totally blown away by the amount of support I had received from all over the world. I really have to thank and commend our friends in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation and those from Europe, Asia and America. It was really a pleasant surprise that I was being thought of so well. I am very grateful as this is a confirmation of all the work I have done over the years in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa.

It is an asset to the fantastic team we have built over the years in table tennis. The victory belongs to all these young men and women who work with me on all our events and all those heads of government, especially in Lagos, from His Excellency Babatunde Fashola to the current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I also have to thank all our sponsors who have supported us over the years. Special thanks go to Chief Kessington Adebutu in this regard.

Lagos’ former state sports commissioner believes Africa has a very bright future in table tennis.

This can be seen in the performances of our top players such as Aruna, Omar Assar and Dina Meshref, who consistently hold their own against the best players in the world, but what gives me great confidence is the young talent that abounds on the continent in many countries.

People like young Hana Goda, Taiwo Mati, Samuel Boboye, young Gado and many more tell me that the future is very bright. But this can only happen if we, the administrators, find ways to secure the resources needed to support the players and create the events in which they will perform. I predict great things for Taiwo Mati and all the other young players, he said.