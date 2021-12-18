Avalanche, Panthers closed during vacation due to concerns about COVID





The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have had to postpone games over the NHL holiday due to concerns about COVID-19.

Colorado had four games scheduled before half-time: at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday and the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Florida would play three games: Saturday in the Minnesota Wild, Tuesday with the Chicago Blackhawks and Thursday at home against the Nashville Predators. Also at the Calgary Flames, games have been postponed until the break. They were scheduled to play at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Flames had previously postponed four games: against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 13, Nashville Predators on December 14, Toronto Maple Leafs on December 16 and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. No makeup dates for the games have been announced. Each team plays on December 27: the Avalanche with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers with the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Flames at home against the Edmonton Oilers. Colorado has five players in NHL COVID-19 protocol: attackers Andre Burakovsky and JT Compher; defenders Cale Makari and Devon Toews; and goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper. Florida has seven players in protocol: attackers Ryan Lomberg, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe and Frank Vatrano; and defenders Radko Gudas and Aaron Ekblad. The Flames added to the front Mikael Backlund and a member of their support staff on COVID-19 protocol Friday, bringing their total to 19 players, three coaches and nine support staff. 20 games have been postponed this season, including the Boston Bruins with the Montreal Canadiens scheduled for Saturday. It has not been rescheduled. The Carolina Hurricanes had postponed their game in the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. It has not been rescheduled. The New York Islanders had postponed games to November 28 (New York Rangers, moved to March 17) and November 30 (Flyers, not yet moved). The Ottawa Senators had postponed games for November 16 (New Jersey Devils), November 18 (Predators), and November 20 (Rangers). The game against New Jersey was played on December 6; Ottawa won 3-2. The other two games have yet to be rescheduled. The NHL had postponed 55 games last season; they were all made up as part of a 56 game schedule.

