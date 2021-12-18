Sports
LIVE Cricket Score, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 in Adelaide
Day 2 report: Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to bat three centuries in day-night Test matches, while captain Steve Smith missed a ton when Australia strangled England with a powerful 473-9 total, declared in Friday’s second Ashes Test.
Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders knocked out some quick runs against England’s worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea.
England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs — still 456 runs behind — before a massive flash of lightning knocked the players off the field and brought an early end to the second day’s play.
Michael Nesser took a wicket off his second ball in test cricket when he caught Haseeb Hameed (6) halfway through after Mitchell Starc had Rory Burns (4) catch in the slips of a pitch that went over the left-hander and the shoulder of the bat.
Starc (39 not out) and Neser (35) had previously shared a quick half-century eighth wicket tie after England appeared to have limited the damage and Australia left at 390-7 at tea.
Jhye Richardson lifted Chris Woakes (1-103) for a big six from his second ball over midwicket before Smith declared when Richardson was caught behind Woakes.
Ben Stokes, who dropped a hard catch from Starc from his own bowling, finished 3-113, but Australia cheaply removed both England openers before the game was called off early.
Smith and Alex Carey (51) combined in a 91-run sixth wicket tie before Anderson eliminated both batsmen in consecutive overs just before tea time. Smith shuffled back across the line and was rated lbw and Carey poked an easy catch in the covers.
Previously, England took three wickets in an even first session after Australia resumed at 221-2.
In a dramatic 40 minutes to start the day, Labuschagne, resuming at 95, moved Jimmy Anderson to third man for four to capture the sixth century of his career and the first in the Ashes.
Moments later, he was caught behind Ollie Robinson and pulled all the way back to the boundary rope before replays showed it had been a no-ball.
Labuschagne finally fell lbw in the 400th minute of his innings after trying to leave a ball in Robinson’s next that bounced back at him.
Of the 3,068 players in the 144-year history of test crickets, only Don Bradman, George Headley, Herbert Sutcliffe and Mike Hussey have reached 2,000 runs faster than Labuschagnes’ total in 34 innings.
Bradman got his 2,000 runs in 22 innings, Jamaican Headley in 32 and Englands Sutcliffe and Australias Hussey in 33.
Labuschagne has now scored centuries in three consecutive day-night tests at the Adelaide Oval, averaging close to 100 and scoring just one under 40.
Australias gargantuan first innings total could prove significant in the outcome of the game. All eight teams that have scored 300 or more first in day-night tests have won. And the eight teams that came under that line all lost.
Australia is playing its ninth day-night game and has won the previous eight, all at home.
Travis Head, creator of the first Test, was out for 18 years on Friday after being bowled over a ball from captain Joe Root. Cameron Green soon followed for 2, bowled by Stokes as the England all-rounder advanced and the ball zoomed away into his stump.
On Thursday, Smith returned to the Australian captaincy for the first time since the 2018 sandpaper scandal in South Africa after Pat Cummins was ruled out. Cummins was considered to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case when he dined at a restaurant in Adelaide on the eve of the game.
Smith became Australia’s third captain in three tests. Tim Paine, who replaced Smith as test captain after the sandpaper scandal in South Africa, quit last month after reports emerged that he had been under investigation four years ago for sending an inappropriate text to a colleague at work.
With inputs from AP
