Ohio State football jumps into battle for four-star 2023 offensive tackle Finland’s Olaus Alinen: Buckeyes Recruiting roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Ohio state football program took a turn for the worse on perhaps the most intriguing prospect the classroom of 2023 has to offer.

On Wednesday, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa offered a four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alien (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) of The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Alinen is rated as the number 125 overall player and number 12 OT in the 2023 class. The highest-rated player in Connecticut, Alinen, was offered after an interview with the OSU coaching staff in November.

[Studrawa} said that I matched the requirements they are looking for, Alinen told cleveland.com late this week. In the classroom and on the football field, I worked hard enough to earn the offer.

Alinens journey has been much different than other members of his class.

Originally from Finland, Alinen moved to the United States in January 2021 and has since become a fast-rising recruit. Alinen has received 34 offers including Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

Although this season was his first playing in the United States, Alinen has been around the game his entire life. His father, Klaus Alinen, was the first Finn to sign a contract with an NFL team. The elder Alinen spent the 2006 preseason on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad after having played tight end in NFL Europe for the Berlin Thunder.

The younger Alinen began playing football in Finland, as his father was the head coach of his youth team. Alinen rose to the Maple League, which is the highest level of mens American football in Finland. In one season, he started at left guard and was named first-team All-Europe. His success led to a chance to play and study in the United States.

A video, in his native Finnish, of Alinen in action:

I felt like it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it was something I’ve always kind of wanted to do, he said. After I got the chance, I weighed a lot on it and I felt it was the right thing for me to do. It was a dream I wanted to achieve.

Alinen, the only European on his team, was the starting left tackle for 9-1 Loomis Chafee. The program won its first New England Preparatory Athletic Council championship last season.

Since the start of that campaign, Alinen has received eight offers, including his opportunities from Alabama and Pitt. The attention of lecture programs goes beyond the timetable.

It wasn’t just about football, he said. I clearly played well. I allowed zero bags. I put children on the floor. I also do well in the classroom and am a good member of the community. It has also had a positive impact on my recruitment.

I am a good leader. I try to push my teammates every day to get the best out of themselves and to guide them. I have good pass protection. I’m patient and keep my feet moving and I’m a violent running blocker. I think I have all the features you need. I play dirty.

Alabama, Florida and Georgia Tech have all hosted him on unofficial visits. Several head coaches such as Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Boston Colleges Jeff Hafley and Miami’s Mario Cristobal have reached out – as has Nick Saban, whose Crimson Tide has positioned himself well. as the early leader in Alien recruitment.

As a kid coming from Europe, I never really had a dream show. I’ve never taken college football, Alien said. see what? [Alabama] has done over the past decade and what they have accomplished each year is so unique. Getting the chance to be a part of that means a lot to me.

But Ohio State has made its move and caught the attention of Aliens.

Ohio State is definitely one of my biggest interests right now, he said. It’s an elite program. Its always up there competing for a National Championship and a Big Ten Championship. I’ve heard it’s a good school and they have a good business program. Football is big there and it’s definitely a top-notch program.

Alinen plans to unofficially attend schools in the spring and will take advantage of his official visits in the summer when his family can be in the United States.

He said that as of now the plan is to see Ohio State unofficially in the spring and officially in the summer. Alabama, Florida, Stanford and Miami are the other schools that will receive continued interest.

Alinin doesn’t expect to commit until at least the start of his senior season, and perhaps not until the December signing period of next year.

Ultimately, it will come down to where I feel most comfortable and who I prefer to work with, he said. Where I see myself for four years as a footballer and student. Visits are going to play a big part and I’ll be patient and see what’s best for me.

Anthony Sacca of St. Joseph’s Prep tackles Mount Lebanon in his team’s 35-17 win in the 2021 PIAA Class 6A Football Championship at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Ohio State Offers Second Prospect for 2025

OSU Secondary Coach Matt Barnes Offered Freshman Safety Anthony Sacca (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) from Philadelphia’s St. Josephs Prep on Thursday. 247Sports.com has not yet rated players in the 2025 class.

Blessed with an offer from Ohio State University. sacca tweeted.

Sacca earned his first bid, Temple, on November 19. Tennessee, Penn State, South Carolina and Notre Dame have also made offers.

Sacca is the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca and high school teammates with 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter (6-2, 225 pounds) an Ohio State bidder. St. Josephs is where current Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. played in high school.

Sacca came into Pennsylvania’s state title game against Mount Lebanon on Dec. 11 and had registered four interceptions in his first season. Back on November 1 he was called Philadelphia Catholic League Player of the Week for making 11 solo tackles against Father Judge High School.

On October 30, Findlay High School quarterback Ryan Montgomery became the first OSU target offered in the class of 2025.

–

