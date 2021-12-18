djokovic: Serbian postal service honors Djokovic with stamps | tennis news







"It is an honor to receive my own Serbian stamp. Thanks to my generous country for this rare gift!" BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic, the world number one, said on Friday that the Serbian national postal service has honored him by launching a series of stamps depicting him and his sporting achievements. "It is an honor to receive my own Serbian stamp. Thanks to my generous country for this rare gift!" The Post of Serbia on Thursday awarded the stamps titled "Tennis: Novak Djokovic, the world racket number one" at an event attended by the 34-year-old star.

It said it was the first time it had put an athlete on a stamp.

“The stamps represent an athlete… the best tennis player today and the best athlete in the history of Serbian sport,” a statement from the Serbian Post said.

Djokovic is also a “great humanist and philanthropist,” he said, referring to his education foundation that said “to help reconstruct 48 kindergartens and support more than 2,200 teachers in their work across Serbia”.

The stamps depict Djokovic and his sporting achievements – most notably 350 weeks as the world number one, 20 Grand Slam titles and 37 titles at the ATP Masters tournaments.

Earlier this month, Djokovic was named as one of the entries to the Australian Open, following intense speculation about his vaccination status.

The Serb had expressed doubts about defending his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he had been vaccinated against coronavirus, a requirement to play.

