Alberta Junior World Hockey Championship continues with fans in arenas

There are currently no plans to limit spectators at the Men’s Junior Men’s Hockey Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Ontario has reduced capacity at sports venues to 50 percent and the Montreal Canadiens played in an empty Bell Center on Thursday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Men’s Under-20 World Championship in 10 countries kicks off on December 26.

We speak daily with the province, with Alberta Health and with Alberta Health Services, Hockey Canada vice president of events said Dean McIntosh on Friday.

They keep a close eye on what is happening in other provinces. We’ve had conversations about what that might look like, but no more than that at the moment.

There is currently no plan to limit fans. We continue with the plan for full buildings.

s National Junior Team spent the week in beautiful Banff, enjoying a few practices, a bit of team building and lots of fresh mountain air. #WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/lI6MoQOXql — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 17, 2021

The 2021 Edmonton Junior World Championship was held at Rogers Place due to the pandemic minus fans.

Active COVID cases in Alberta rose a year ago, with nearly 16,000 in the province on opening day of the tournament.

On Thursday, there were 4,212 active cases in Alberta.

Just over 90 percent of tickets for the 2022 tournament have been sold, McIntosh said.

Hockey Canada is prepared when the Albertas government suddenly demands a curtailment of the number of visitors.

It’s always part of our emergency planning, McIntosh said.

The challenge, of course, is knowing what that contingency might look like, knowing you have everything ranging from what the Montreal Canadiens were doing in Montreal to a vacant building, to half capacity in Ontario, to other derivatives in between.

The teams arrived in Canada this week and were quarantined on Friday.

Players and staff had to pass two negative tests before leaving for Canada and have been tested every day since their arrival, McIntosh said.

Those who test negative can go on the ice on Saturday.

Pre-tournament matches are scheduled for Sunday, including Canada vs. Switzerland in Red Deer.

















