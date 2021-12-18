Sports
Wahid Oshodi: The Rising Profile of a Table Tennis Enthusiast
Since his appointment as President of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, his profile as an experienced table tennis manager has continued to grow. The Old Boy of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos would continue as a member of the ITTF Nomination Committee, Chairman of the ITTF Nomination Committee, Vice President of the African Table Tennis Association (ATTF). Wahid Enitan Oshodi recently made history at the International Table Tennis Associations (ITTF) Annual Meeting (AGM) when he won the highest number of votes in the election of Vice Presidents of the World Organization. He believes his election to the ITTF Executive Committee (EC) would raise the profile of sport in Nigeria and Africa, Kunle Adewale writes.
For Enitan Oshod, his election as Vice President of the World Organization means Africa now has a strong voice toward ITTF growth.
My choice, together with Prof. Alaa Meshref from Egypt, will ensure that Africa has a visible voice in the growth direction of the ITTF. The ITTF carries out many projects to ensure the commercial viability of our sport, and our presence on the Executive Committee will ensure that Africa does not lag behind and keep pace with the rest of the world. Of course, I’m here to serve all of our 227 global member unions, and we would do this by working closely with the continental union presidents and member organizations.
Table tennis is evolving every day and I am happy to invest in my quota at this crucial moment. I believe we have the opportunity to be among the top three sports worldwide. We have the most talented athletes in our sport, and our leaders have yet to find ways to project our athletes and develop our sport, said a University of Lagos graduate with an engineering degree.
Asked about his immediate goals as ITTF Vice President, Oshodi replied: “The two main areas I will focus on are enhancing the development of young people and creating groundbreaking events across the continent. There are many great young players in Africa and we need to help them develop their skills and we have been doing that for a while, but this new job will go a long way towards providing resources for the development of these young boys and girls who need the best coaches and compete in international tournaments to test themselves. continue to produce top events that draw the best players to Africa.
We in Nigeria saw the impact of hosting the Lagos International Open on our players. It helped them to play against top players and different styles. I’m sure we can produce more high-end players like Quadri Aruna and others.
“The NTTF is trying to accelerate the development of some of the best young boys and girls found in our tournaments earlier this year. We need to start creating more opportunities for these young people to play at a young age with the right tools, not emergency tables and the like. The NTTF is on track to work on improving our players, I will work with them to see how we can make these resources available,” he said.
However, Oshodi admitted that he was surprised by the election results.
“I was really surprised. Although, along with my supporters, I was quietly confident. We had the support of all of Africa. We had previously managed to unite Africa in the ATTF elections, when I had become vice president without opposition. The president of ATTF and our own president in Nigeria, Ishaku Tikon, led from the front.
When the results were announced, I was absolutely amazed at the support I had received from all over the world. I really have to thank and thank our friends from the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation and Europe from Asia and America. It was really a pleasant surprise that I thought so well. I am very grateful as this is a support for all the work I have done over the years in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa.
It is an honor for the fantastic team we have built in table tennis over the years. The victory is for all these young men and women who work with me in all our events, and for all those heads of government, especially in Lagos, from His Majesty Babatunde Fashola to the current governor of Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I would also like to thank all our sponsors who have supported us for years. Special thanks to Chief Kessington Adebut.
The former Sports Commissioner of Lagos State believes that Africa has a very bright future in table tennis.
“This is reflected in the performances of top players such as Aruna, Omar Assar and Dina Meshref, who are constantly holding on to the best players in the world, but what gives me great confidence is the young talent that is present all over the continent. world.
Young people like Hana Godan, Taiwo Mati, Samuel Boboye, young Gado and many others tell me that the future looks very bright. But this can only happen if we as administrators find ways to secure the resources necessary to support players and create the events in which they perform. I predict great things for Taiwo Mati and all the other young players, he said.
