Lakers’ Russell Westbrook plays after protocol approval; Isaiah Thomas has 19 season debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tested out the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and played in LA’s 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Westbrook said he flew from Dallas to Minneapolis on Friday, arriving about six hours before the game started. When he arrived at the team hotel, he had to retest and receive treatment before changing and boarding the team bus to the arena.

He finished with 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting, four rebounds and three assists and kept his streak intact by appearing in every game for the Lakers this season.

Westbrook was placed in health and safety protocols following the Lakers’ 107-104 overtime road win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. To take a player out of protocols, he must return two negative tests 24 hours apart. Westbrook said he returned three negative tests before flying to Minneapolis.

“It’s madness,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before Friday’s game when asked about his players going in and out of protocols. “I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s not like anything I’ve seen before as a coach or dealt with as a coach before, coming into games and guys just get in and out of the lineup like this.”

The only bright spot for the Lakers against the Wolves was the play by point guard Isaiah Thomas, who signed a 10-day contract on Friday and led LA with 19 points in 22 minutes. Thomas joined the roster under the hardship exemption, which allows a team to exceed the maximum of 15 players. Los Angeles is without multiple players due to injuries and the health and safety protocols of the NBA.

“The most dope moment for me? When I checked in the game and they really cheered for me,” Thomas said afterwards. “And this is an away game. Those moments mean more to me than anything else, just because people respect what I do and people respect the grind I’m doing. And I think it helps that I’m 5-9 Like, I’m the height of the normal person, so people are cheering for me for that alone.”

Thomas, 32, last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season while on a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Thomas, who played for USA Basketball in November, lost 42 points on Wednesday in his G League debut.

Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard missed Friday’s game and remained in competition health and safety protocols. Vogel wasn’t sure if any of them would be available on Sunday when the Lakers end their road trip against the Chicago Bulls. The Wolves were without Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are also in the protocols, Minnesota announced.

Malik Monk was allowed to fly from Los Angeles to Minneapolis to join the team for Friday night’s game. But in the end, he was not allowed to play, sources told ESPN.

“I mean, look, it’s very detailed, nuanced and complex, the protocols,” Vogel said. “And the competition looks at every case, literally on a case-by-case basis and they measure all the factors of testing and all the medical factors. And you can be approved for one thing and not another. For example, he got permission to travel with us “But it wasn’t approved to get out of the protocols yet. So that didn’t happen. We thought we were going in that direction, but it didn’t happen.”

The Lakers announced that Kendrick Nunn, who has been out all season with a bone bruise to his knee, has also implemented health and safety protocols. Rookie Austin Reaves, the hero of the team’s overtime win in Dallas at the start of the current road trip, also entered the protocols and was out for the Wolves game. Reaves traveled to Minneapolis on the team charter on Thursday, but registered a positive test on Friday.

Vogel would not identify which players on his team had symptoms and which did not, but spoke of the frustration his team felt during the process.

“I think there’s a sentiment all over the world — especially in sports — if the symptoms aren’t that bad then why are we being held up? But of course everyone understands why,” Vogel said. “These are the best competitors in the world. They want to be there. So when there’s frustration, it’s about wanting to be there.”

Vogel also said some players on his team have not yet received a booster shot for COVID-19. LA already arranged for two-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff to join the team on the road trip and announced Friday that Trevor Ariza, who has been out all season after having ankle surgery in the preseason, has been upgraded to doubtful for the Wolves- contest . He was in uniform in case LA ran out of suitable players to finish the game.

“Hopefully we get over it soon and we can really become who we are as a team,” said LeBron James after the loss. “Which we are capable of, who we sit on the floor with and not have so many guys in and out.”